WWE Crown Jewel Predictions: Will Seth Rollins Finally Defeat Cody Rhodes?
The newly commissioned Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Championships will once again be on the line when WWE returns to Perth, Australia on Saturday.
Will WWE Champion Cody Rhodes earn himself a second ring at Crown Jewel or will World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins finally get a win over the American Nightmare? Can Stephanie Vaquer end Tiffany Stratton's undefeated streak in 2025?
Will Big Bronson Reed force Roman Reigns to acknowledge him in an Australian Street Fight? Do John Cena and AJ Styles have one more banger left in them? And will Kairi Sane continue to support Asuka no matter what?
Rick Ucchino, SP3 and Blake Lovell are back to offer up The Takedown on SI's final thoughts and predictions for Saturday's Premium Live Event.
Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Kabuki Warriors
One of the most compelling stories on Monday Night Raw comes to a head on Saturday. IYO SKY and Asuka have been the central components during the lead up to this match, and Rhea Ripley is set for a hero's welcome in her home country of Australia, but the woman to keep an eye on at Crown Jewel is Kairi Sane. The Pirate Princess has been deeply conflicted watching her family be torn apart in recent weeks, and her seemingly unbreakable loyalty to Asuka may finally shatter this weekend.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY
SP3: Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY
Blake Lovell: Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY
Australian Street Fight
None of us know how an Australian Street Fight differs from a regular Street Fight, but this is giving off Nigerian Drum Fight vibes. Regardless, there's little doubt that Reigns and Reed will deliver a specular follow up to their clash in Paris over the summer. The OTC has instructed the Usos to stay behind, leaving him vulnerable to outside interference by Bron Breakker.
WWE could very easily reward Bronson with the biggest win of his career, while still protecting the aura of the Tribal Chief, but none of us are brave enough to say it happens. That said, this definitely has upset written all over it.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Roman Reigns
SP3: Roman Reigns
Blake Lovell: Roman Reigns
John Cena vs. AJ Styles
If only WWE was in possession of the neuralyzer from Men in Black. That way we could all forget about the questionable decision to have Brock Lesnar squash John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion was in the midst of an in-ring resurgence ahead of that match. Hopefully he can find his rhythm again when he steps back into the ring with AJ Styles, who still has plenty left in the tank himself. This should be a good one, but the result will never be in doubt.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: John Cena
SP3: John Cena
Blake Lovell: John Cena
2025 Women's Crown Jewel Championship
Tiffany Stratton is undefeated so far in 2025, with impressive victories over Bayley, Trish Stratus, Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair. She's the longest reigning champion in the entire company with her WWE Women's Title run lasting 279 days and counting. Tiffany is in a perfect spot to really put over Vaquer and establish the new Women's World Champion, especially when she doesn't really lose anything by doing so... outside the bragging rights that come with the Crown Jewel Title.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Stephanie Vaquer
SP3: Stephanie Vaquer
Blake Lovell: Stephanie Vaquer
2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship
When Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, it was Seth Rollins who put him over. He'd do it again two more times, including inside of Hell in Cell when the American Nightmare was wrestling with a torn pec. The Visionary then sacrificed everything to help him capture the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL. Simply put, Cody owes that man one. Rollins has too much to lose by coming up short against Rhodes once again. He won't this time around.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Seth Rollins
SP3: Seth Rollins
Blake Lovell: Seth Rollins
