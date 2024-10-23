Bobby Lashley Slams WWE's Post-Pandemic Treatment Of The Hurt Business
Bobby Lashley says he and the Hurt Business were overlooked in WWE.
During an interview with K&S WrestleFest, Lashley spoke in detail about his run with the Hurt Business in WWE and said that getting overlooked after the pandemic era of WWE finished was a spit in the face.
"It was kind of a spit in the face," Lashley said on how he and the Hurt Business were treated coming out of the pandemic. "We were never in front of a live crowd. During the pandemic, a lot of guys sat at home, like 'I'm not going to do this or that' and it was us saying, 'It's work. We're going.' We did everything.
MORE: The Hurt Business: Are Bobby Lashley, MVP And Shelton Benjamin Reuniting In AEW?
"We were on half the show most the time. We came out of the pandemic and people started resurfacing, 'Oh, I'm ready to work.' What about the guys who were putting the time in during this dangerous time? We got overlooked. That was a little bit of a spit in the face."
In the same interview, Lashley said that the new creative regime after Vince McMahon left wasn't high on him.
"Different strokes for different folks," Lashley said of current WWE creative leadership. "Different people like different things. When the regime changed, the regime wasn't too high on me at all."
Lashley is a former WWE Champion and was very much a part of the pandemic era episodes of WWE Raw. He and the Hurt Business, which included Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP as manager carried the show week to week in multiple segments.
Lashley opened WrestleMania 37, which was the first WWE live event in over a year, against Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship match. Currently, reports indicate that Lashley is scheduled to join MVP and Benjamin in AEW.
