Booker T Believes It’s Time for WWE Star to Bring Back Iconic Gimmick

Booker T knows a great wrestling gimmick when he sees one, and he believes it's time for this WWE Superstar to bring back theirs.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has pretty much seen it all over his several decades in professional wrestling. While he's currently known to many new fans as the loud, over-the-top commentator on NXT, his time and experience are invaluable to those who seek his wisdom.

So perhaps a certain Raw Superstar should listen to Booker T's advice and bring back a very popular gimmick in the coming weeks.

Booker T says Finn Balor's Demon King is one of the coolest gimmicks

Finn Balor | WWE

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, when asked about the possibility of Finn Balor bringing back the Demon King character after being kicked out of The Judgment Day, Booker T said he believes it's time and thinks that the WWE Universe has been clamoring for it. The two-time Hall of Famer would go as far as to declare Balor's Demon King character one of the coolest gimmicks he's ever seen in wrestling.

"Oh, man. Finn Balor definitely could bring The Demon King back," Booker T said. "That's something that people are gonna be clamoring for if he do it.

"That right there is one of the coolest gimmicks that I've ever seen a guy actually go out and perform in the middle of the squared circle with... So, yeah, man. I can see The Demon coming back."

Dominik Mysterio's injury might delay Finn Balor's WWE return

On the March 9 episode of WWE Raw, things between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio came to a head after Balor refused to help Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship a week earlier. This resulted in The Prince and Dirty Dom coming to blows before JD McDonagh sided with Mysterio and the group kicked Balor out of The Judgment Day.

This appeared to be the perfect setup for a match between Balor and Mysterio at WrestleMania 42 next month. It was previously reported that WWE had planned to run this match as early as last year's SummerSlam, but decided to prolong The Judgment Day story instead.

Unfortunately, at AAA Rey de Reyes on March 14, Dominik Mysterio suffered a head injury during his AAA Mega Championship title defense against El Hijo del Vikingo. It's been reported that WWE has Mysterio in concussion protocol following that matchup, which is why he didn't appear on Raw earlier this week.

Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan | Netflix

It's currently unknown when Mysterio will be cleared to return to the ring, but it's clear WWE is hopeful it can happen in time for the Showcase of the Immortals next month.