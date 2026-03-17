Injury Update on Dominik Mysterio After He Missed WWE Raw
Dominik Mysterio is back on the sidelines due to injury.
The reigning AAA Mega Champion missed Monday night's episode of WWE Raw in San Antonio, Texas, where he was reportedly scheduled to compete in a singles match against Dragon Lee.
It was announced on commentary, however, that he was not medically cleared, and Lee instead challenged Penta for the Men's Intercontinental Championship.
Dirty Dom's absence came after he successfully defended the AAA Mega Title against El Hijo del Vikingo in a No Disqualification Match over the weekend. During that bout, Vikingo threw a chair at Mysterio and cracked him square in the head. He suffered a pretty significant gash on the top of his dome as a result, and that may not have been all.
Dominik Mysterio is reportedly out due to concussion concerns
Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Dominik Mysterio is currently in concussion protocol, which is why he was unable to wrestle Monday night in San Antonio.
This does not automatically mean that Dom has a concussion. He could just be experiencing symptoms, but either way, it sounds as though the company is taking the proper precautions.
In addition to his match with Dragon Lee, Dominik was scheduled to appear with the rest of Judgment Day in a follow-up segment to their attack last week on Finn Balor. With Dom unavailable for the show, plans reportedly shifted to have Liv Morgan continue the story with a backstage promo.
The 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner took full credit for Finn's ostracization, claiming it was her goal from the very first day she joined The Judgment Day. She would later accompany Raquel Rodriguez down to the ring for her match against Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.
As of this writing, it is not clear when Dominik Mysterio will be allowed to return to the ring. WrestleMania 42 is less than five weeks away and the former Intercontinental Champion should be in line for a spot on the card. Concrete plans for Dom have not yet been reported, but recent storylines dictate that some kind of match against Finn Balor is on the horizon.
Being placed in concussion protocol is the second injury set back for Dom within the past few months.
He missed the end of December and all of January due to a shoulder problem, but luckily he was able to avoid surgery. He returned to the ring last month and promptly dropped the IC Title to Penta, thanks to Balor blocking him from being able to cheat.
We'll provide another update on Dom, just as soon as more information becomes available.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com