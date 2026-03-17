Injury Update on Dominik Mysterio After He Missed WWE Raw

Dominik Mysterio is back on the sidelines due to injury.

The reigning AAA Mega Champion missed Monday night's episode of WWE Raw in San Antonio, Texas, where he was reportedly scheduled to compete in a singles match against Dragon Lee.

It was announced on commentary, however, that he was not medically cleared, and Lee instead challenged Penta for the Men's Intercontinental Championship.

Dirty Dom's absence came after he successfully defended the AAA Mega Title against El Hijo del Vikingo in a No Disqualification Match over the weekend. During that bout, Vikingo threw a chair at Mysterio and cracked him square in the head. He suffered a pretty significant gash on the top of his dome as a result, and that may not have been all.

Dominik Mysterio is reportedly out due to concussion concerns

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Dominik Mysterio is currently in concussion protocol, which is why he was unable to wrestle Monday night in San Antonio.

This does not automatically mean that Dom has a concussion. He could just be experiencing symptoms, but either way, it sounds as though the company is taking the proper precautions.

In addition to his match with Dragon Lee, Dominik was scheduled to appear with the rest of Judgment Day in a follow-up segment to their attack last week on Finn Balor. With Dom unavailable for the show, plans reportedly shifted to have Liv Morgan continue the story with a backstage promo.

The 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner took full credit for Finn's ostracization, claiming it was her goal from the very first day she joined The Judgment Day. She would later accompany Raquel Rodriguez down to the ring for her match against Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

As of this writing, it is not clear when Dominik Mysterio will be allowed to return to the ring. WrestleMania 42 is less than five weeks away and the former Intercontinental Champion should be in line for a spot on the card. Concrete plans for Dom have not yet been reported, but recent storylines dictate that some kind of match against Finn Balor is on the horizon.

Being placed in concussion protocol is the second injury set back for Dom within the past few months.

Dominik Mysterio | Netflix

He missed the end of December and all of January due to a shoulder problem, but luckily he was able to avoid surgery. He returned to the ring last month and promptly dropped the IC Title to Penta, thanks to Balor blocking him from being able to cheat.

We'll provide another update on Dom, just as soon as more information becomes available.