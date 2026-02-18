Booker T Slams Dave Meltzer After Being Named Worst TV Announcer

Booker T being named the worst television announcer in the yearly WON Awards isn't something new, but now he's shifting the blame from the voters to Dave Meltzer himself.

For the last three years, Booker T has been named the Worst TV Announcer in the annual WON Awards. He came in second place in 2022 to WWE commentator Corey Graves. But this year in particular seemed to really get under the NXT commentator's skin.

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T addressed the award and said he doesn't take it personally, directly placing the blame on Dave Meltzer rather than the readers who voted for it.

"And me personally, I don't take a knock. That's just Dave Meltzer taking a shot at me," Booker T said. "Probably because of what happened on the Jericho Cruise. A lot of people don't know that story. I cornered Dave Meltzer, and I told him I would rip his ears right off his body. That's what I said. And Dave Meltzer was quite frightened.

"I'm sure if Dave Meltzer was to see me anywhere in public, he's gonna walk totally around my surroundings. Because he's a guy that -- I wouldn't even say I hate him. Because hate is a really, really dark, evil, nasty word. And I don't really want to go there as far as saying I hate a person, or anything like that. But Dave Meltzer is literally a scoundrel of an individual. He really is. He's a guy that's really sucking the life out of this business."

Booker T's commentary isn't for everyone

When co-host Brad Gilmore chose to target the voters, calling them "AEW sycophants," Booker T made a point of saying he never blames the students, only the teachers, attempting to drive home the point that Meltzer is encouraging people not to enjoy his commentary.

"I hope this quote gets picked up out there. I don't blame students, I blame the teachers," Booker T said. "I never blame the students. And Meltzer's got a lot of people that's following him and listening to him. When you got people listening they're willing to agree more than likely to disagree. So for me, I understand."

The WWE Hall of Famer also went out of his way to thank AEW World Champion MJF for coming to his defense on social media Monday evening.

MJF | All Elite Wrestling

At the end of the day, much like everything else, professional wrestling is subjective. There are clearly people who read the Wrestling Observer who aren't a fan of Booker T's commentary. There are also plenty of fans who enjoy his hijinks and what he brings to The CW every Tuesday night.

No matter which side of the Booker T coin you fall on, at the end of the day, wrestling fans rarely agree on anything. If Booker T has won this award three years in a row, maybe that's something worth considering. But at the same time, if you don't care about Dave Meltzer or the Wrestling Observer every week, why are you so focused on his star ratings, his awards, or what he says on a weekly basis?

As the old saying goes, ignorance is bliss.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Major Update on Chris Jericho's AEW Status and Potential WWE Return

Saraya Hints at Future Plans After Returning to the Ring

Bianca Belair Shares Disgruntled Update Following Finger Surgery

MJF Opens Up About How Much Longer He Plans to Wrestle