Major Update On Stephanie Vaquer's Injury Following WWE Raw

WWE Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, had rough end to 2025 and an even rougher beginning to 2026.

During this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, Vaquer was shown in a walking boot backstage. The commentary team noted that Vaquer had injured her ankle during her championship title defense on the final Raw of 2025 last week. Vaquer was victorious against both Raquel Rodriguez and Nikki Bella in a Triple Threat Match.

Vaquer addressed the WWE Universe during the show this week with an in-ring interview by Jackie Redmond. Vaquer said that her ankle was injured, but that she wouldn't let the injury hinder her run as champion and said she still wanted to face all challengers.

At that point, Vaquer was attacked from behind by Rodriguez, who targeted Vaquer's injured knee and even tried to smash it with a steel chair. When it looked as if the attack was over, she continued beating up Vaquer in the backstage area.

The question coming out of the attack was whether or not it was executed to write Vaquer off television while she tends to her injury. That reportedly is not the case.

Vaquer is injured, but likely won't miss much time from the ring

Stephanie Vaquer | WWE

According to an update from PWInsider, Vaquer is said to be physically beaten up, though the report indicates that she is not likely to miss any significant amount of time as she recovers from her injury.

Vaquer was called up to WWE Raw in 2025 and made a strong first impression. She won a battle royal at the WWE Evolution PPV, which earned her a shot at the world championship. Vaquer defeated Iyo Sky for the vacant women's world championship at Wrestlepalooza to win the title.

Since that title win, Vaquer has feuded with Nikki Bella, Rodriguez, and others. She also became this year's WWE Women's Crown Jewel Champion by defeating Tiffany Stratton in a champion vs. champion match at the 2025 Crown Jewel PLE in Australia.

With WrestleMania on the horizon and Vaquer as champion, she's set to be a major part of WWE programming. Vaquer has not yet had a match at WrestleMania, and potential top-end matches against Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and others are all possible for the show of shows.

WrestleMania 42 will air live from inside Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and April 19 of this year.

