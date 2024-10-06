Braun Strowman Confirms Significant Injury Suffered on WWE Raw
Braun Strowman was the last monster standing this past Monday night on Raw, but it was an extrodinarily painful path to victory for the big man.
The Monster of All Monsters was limping noticeably after defeating Bronson Reed and he took to social media Sunday to announce that he suffered a groin tear just a couple of minutes into last week's main event.
Give credit where it's due, Strowman competed for nearly 20 minutes after suffering the injury and was able to secure the victory with a little assist from a returning Seth Rollins.
It's unclear how much time Braun will miss, but the recovery time for a typical groin tear can be anywhere from a few weeks to a few months depending on the severity. He could be out even longer it he requires surgery.
It's another unfortunate blow for the former Universal Champion, who just returned from neck fusion surgery this past April. Everyone here at The Takedown at SI wishes Braun Strowman a speedy recovery.
When it comes to the aforementioned Seth Rollins, Raw GM Adam Pearce has confirmed that both he and Bronson Reed will be at Monday Raw (10/7) this week.
