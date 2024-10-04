Charlotte Flair Reveals Reaction To Last Year's Knee Injury
Charlotte Flair has been out of action the entirety of 2024 after she tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus in a match with Asuka this past December, but a return to the ring may not be too far into the distant future.
The Queen was recently a guest on the Forever Young Podcast with Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, where she went into detail about her grueling recovery process. And also spoke about how the injury effected her mentally.
“I thought my life was over," Charlotte said with a laugh while speaking of the initial shock and poor timing of the injury. "My husband [Andrade] had just come back to the company or was on his way back. I knew he was going to be debuting soon. From the moment I was taken out, I just have kept telling myself that I’m going to come back the best version of the Queen when I do come back."
Flair called her injury a mixed blessing. No athlete ever wants to get hurt, but the time away from the ring has given Charlotte a beneficial break to reflect and re-examine her career to date.
"It’s been a challenge, but a challenge I know that’s going to make me better in the long run because I’ve had the opportunity over these, I think it’s been like nine, eight months now to go back and see things that I would have done over. What can I do over? Look at the landscape of the division and try to figure out where I can add character layers when I come back."
When asked how much longer it would be until fans see Charlotte Flair back in the ring again, The Queen was not in the business of handing out scoops. She said the fans have to be surprised when she does ultimately return to action.
A Fightful Select report recently indicated that Flair could miss the remainder of the year and return sometime in 2025.
