WWE Bad Blood 2024 Results: Live Blog, Updates & Highlights And More
The time is finally here as WWE Bad Blood 2024 goes down Saturday evening from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Ga.
The main event of the show features WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes teaming with his arch rival and former undisputed titlist Roman Reigns as they battle Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.
The other marquee match of the show is the third battle with CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. This time around, though, it will occur inside Hell In A Cell. It is 27 years to the day of the first-ever Hell In A Cell match that had Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker in an instant classic, which people still talk about today.
What is going to happen at Bad Blood? Will we get any surprises.
Stay right here as The Takedown will provide live results, updates and highlights throughout WWE Bad Blood 2024.
WWE Women's Championship Time
Up next at WWE Bad Blood 2024, Nia Jax defends the WWE Women's Championship against former champion Bayley. They met at SummerSlam with Jax winning the belt.
Jax and Bayley are in a rough spot considering how great Punk vs. McIntyre was. Can't understand why the women always get put in this spot. WWE has Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor, who should have gone in this spot.
CM Punk Wins A Bloody Hell In A Cell
It didn't start out well for Punk, but he gets the job in a bloody, physical match to start WWE Bad Blood.
After McIntyre controlled the first half. The former WWE champion roared back in the second half, including giving McIntyre a dose of his medicine by bloodying McIntyre.
Punk and McIntyre kicked out of GTS and Claymore finishers, respectively. The match drastically changed when McIntyre brought in a bag of beads from Punk's bracelet. He dumped them out and had Punk set up for another Claymore. Instead, Punk moved out of the way, and McIntyre hit the lower part of his back on the ring steps.
Seeing he had McIntyre ripe for the picking, Punk wrapped his leftknee with a chain. He picked up some beads and shoved them down McIntyre's mouth. Punk picked up McIntyre for the GTS with chain hitting McIntyre's face for the pin.
It was a violent match and the best of Punk's since he returned at Survivor Series in November 2023. One of the best HIAC matches in quite some time. You have to think Punk will have his sights on the winner of the WWE World Heavyweight title match on Monday's Raw between Gunther and Sami Zayn.
CM Punk Bloodies Drew McIntyre
Punk finally gaining some momentum. He rolled out of the ring to avoid a Claymore. While there, Punk found a toolbox under the ring. McIntyre walked towards him and got blasted with a toolbox, which has now left the native of Scotland a bloody mess.
Officially, it's now Hell In A Cell.
Drew McIntyre Draws First Blood
To this point, it has been a one-sided beatdown with McIntyre doling out the punishment. He's pummeling Punk, including ramming him face-first into the cell, which caused the Chicago native to be a bloody mess.
WWE Icon In The House
Atlanta native and former WWE World Heavyweight and WCW Heavyweight Champion, Bill Goldberg has a bird's eye view for tonight's WWE Bad Blood.
Time For CM Punk And Drew McIntyre To Go To Hell
Kicking off WWE Bad Blood 2024 is Punk and McIntyre inside Hell In A Cell. It's quite fitting since it is 27 years to the day of the first HIAC between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.
The series is tied at one win apiece. Who gets it done inside the most brutal structure in WWE history?