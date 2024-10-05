WWE Bad Blood 2024 Results: Live Blog, Updates & Highlights And More

The epic superteam of @CodyRhodes & @WWERomanReigns join forces to take on Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu TONIGHT at #WWEBadBlood!



6PM ET/3PM PT

Streaming exclusively on @peacock in U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.



🦚 https://t.co/xRBTNzr3RB

🌍 https://t.co/aEwGYUpykc pic.twitter.com/BwAAvgEtAJ