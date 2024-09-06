Bret 'The Hitman' Hart Making His Return To WWE Raw
Jackie Redmond, who splits commentator and announcing duties between NHL and WWE, hopped on X this week to announce Bret 'The Hitman' Hart's return to WWE Raw this Monday.
Raw will be live from the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the home of the famous wrestling legends the Hart family.
Triple H followed up on Redmond's post by making the former WWE World Champion's appearance official.
Monday's WWE Raw is being billed as a "season premiere" and thus will generally be a show stacked with must-see moments. Bret Hart's return to WWE TV is certainly one of those.
The Hitman is one of the greatest WWE competitors to lace up the boots. His athletic, technically superior style helped foster the current crop of top-level talent all over the pro wrestling world.
Hart reached the height of his powers in the 90s. He held every WWE championship at one time or another and was involved in white-hot angles including the infamous "Montreal Screwjob" at Survivor Series 1997.
In a WCW match against Bill Goldberg in 2000, Hart suffered a career-ending kick that forced his retirement from the wrestling industry. The Canadian wrestling superstar stayed away from WWE until 2010 when he returned to bury the hatchet with archenemy Shawn Michaels and settle unfinished business with Vince McMahon, culminating with a match at WrestleMania 26.
Hart hasn't been seen on WWE programming since a ringside appearance at Clash at the Castle in September 2022. While he's no longer able to take any bumps, might we see The Hitman apply the Sharpshooter again?