CM Punk Remembers Conversation With Bray Wyatt After New Nexus Broke Up

CM Punk always had high hopes for Windham Rotunda. The man who would go on to enrapture WWE audiences for a decade as Bray Wyatt made such a prominent impression on the World Heavyweight Champion that Punk still remembers the bold prediction Wyatt made 14 years ago.

Back in 2011, before a pipebomb was dropped and any WWE Titles were photographed in Chicago refrigerators, CM Punk was heading up the New Nexus. A faction that included a certain Husky Harris.

CM Punk Reassured Bray Wyatt When He Was Sent Back to Developmental

Bray Wyatt | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

However, despite being a relatively successful group under Punk's tutelage, when New Nexus was disbanded, the then Husky Harris was informed he would be leaving WWE television and returning to Florida Championship Wrestling to further hone his skills in developmental.

During an appearance on the most recent episode of WWE Break It Down, The Straight Edge Superstar recalled the conversation he had with a pre-Wyatt Rotunda, who was remaining positive despite departing the main roster.

“What’s funny about this is shortly after the formation of this, we broke up and I remember a conversation. I was upset for Bray because he was being sent back down to developmental. He was in high spirits and he said, ‘Don’t worry man, I’m gonna go back down there, I’m gonna figure myself out and I’m gonna come back up here and someday, me and you are gonna main event WrestleMania.’ I thought that was really cool.” CM Punk

Rotunda would develop into the Bray Wyatt character during his time back in FCW and then NXT before returning to the main roster as the leader of the Wyatt Family, alongside Erick Rowan and the late Luke Harper (Brodie Lee).

The trio would rapidly become one of the hottest acts on WWE television, engaging in memorable feuds with the likes of The Shield and John Cena.

Wyatt's Prediction Didn't Come True, But He Still Became a Huge Success Story

Before his tragic, untimely passing in 2023, Bray Wyatt was one of the biggest, most beloved stars in all of professional wrestling. And while his and Punk's paths may never have crossed for a WrestleMania main event, Wyatt would go on to face the likes of The Undertaker, John Cena (twice) and Randy Orton (twice) on the Grandest Stage of All.

Rotunda also became WWE Champion as well as a two-time Universal Champion, both as Wyatt and as his The Fiend character.

As for a match with Punk, Wyatt and Punk did come to blows as The Second City Saint assisted Daniel Bryan in his feud with the Wyatts in 2013, but a major rivalry never ended up playing out between Punk and the Eater of Worlds.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE SmackDown Preview (12/5/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

John Cena Reveals Ambitious Original Plan For His Retirement Tour

John Cena And WWE Named In New Lawsuit Over Theme Music

WWE Creative’s Favorite To Win 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Revealed