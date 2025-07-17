Brie Bella Comments On Missing Evolution, Potentially Returning To WWE One Day
Brie Bella was bummed that she missed out on WWE Evolution, but said it just wasn't meant to be.
The former WWE Divas Champion was rumored to be returning for the latest all women's Premium Live Event, but a Bella Twins reunion with her sister Nikki may have been derailed when Liv Morgan went down with a shoulder injury back in June.
Several outlets had reported that Nikki and Brie were in discussions to challenge The Judgment Day for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but that match obviously did not end up happening. The tag titles were instead successfully defended by Raquel and Roxanne Perez in a Fatal 4-Way Match, while Nikki Bella competed in the Women's Battle Royal. Brie was back at home.
“I was yearning to be in Atlanta, to either watch live or I would have loved to have been in a match or been part of something,” Brie said on the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show. "At the same time, where I’m at in my life, you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. Everything is meant to be."
Nikki admitted that she misses being on the road with her sister and is hopeful that she'll return to WWE with her one day, but Brie seems content watching with the rest of her family for the time being.
"There were so many Bella Army people hitting me up, ‘I’m so bummed you’re not there.’ I am, too, but it’s Nikki’s time. Fingers crossed, I would love to come one day. If that will ever happen. If it doesn’t, then it doesn’t. That’s fine.”
Nikki Bella picked up her first singles victory in seven years when she defeated Chelsea Green this past Monday Night on Raw.
She recently spoke about a weird spot in that match when she accidentally went for the original version of her Rack Attack finisher, which made for an awkward closing sequence. Nikki hadn't done that move since 2016 when she suffered a broken neck.
Bella was attacked by all of the members of the Secret Hervice after the match was over Monday night, but Women's Battle Royal winner Stephanie Vaquer would come to her rescue.
