Liv Morgan Shocked WWE Let Her Take Movie Project

Liv Morgan returned to in-ring competition on this week's episode of WWE Raw. The former champion had been away from WWE recovering from a shoulder injury.

And on her first night back on television Monday night, Morgan defeated Lyra Valkyria with a bit of help from The Judgment Day.

Morgan had a big 2025 for WWE, even if she was out of action for a lot of the year. She wrestled Rhea Ripley for the world championship on the first-ever episode of WWE Raw on Netflix and also participated in other key matches.

In 2025, Morgan also tested herself with a new movie role, starring in the third installment of Bad Lieutenant, which is directed by Takashi Miike. She said she didn't think she had a chance to get the part, but auditioned anyway.

Morgan surprised she got dream movie role

Liv Morgan | Netflix

In a new interview with Stephanie McMahon on the What's Your Story podcast, Morgan revealed she was shocked that WWE let her take part in the movie.

“I was shocked that WWE let me. I remember asking Hunter, ‘Do you like this for me?’ He was like, ‘If I didn’t think it would be good, I wouldn’t let you do it.’ He gave me some advice because he had done films. He was like, ‘Just go for it.’ ‘Yes sir,’ and then I was on my way to Japan." Liv Morgan

Morgan talked about the process of filming the movie and said that she felt extremely comfortable due to the experience she's built up from her time in WWE. In the interview, she said that WWE fans will see a brand new side of her in the role.

"I went to Japan for 17 days and filmed this movie. I got to play this character that is so different than anything I’ve ever done. The WWE Universe is going to see me in a way that I don’t think they’ve expected to see me. It was such an amazing experience." Liv Morgan

Morgan is a former world champion in WWE and a key member of The Judgment Day faction alongside Finn Balor, Raquel Rodriguez, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Roxanne Perez.

Morgan reportedly will factor into this year's WrestleMania plans in a major way after having being out of action for so long. She was featured prominently in the women's WrestleMania Las Vegas commercial.

