New WWE Unreal Trailer Teases How John Cena Heel Turn Was Put Together
The second trailer for WWE Unreal has dropped and the upcoming Netflix series looks set to lift the lid on one of the most shocking storyline developments in wrestling history.
The docuseries will pull back the curtain on the promotion's creative process, now helmed by 14-time World Champion and Chief Content Officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque. Focusing primarily on events that have transpired over the past year, it appears the five part series will also take an in depth look at how John Cena's heel turn came together.
Cena's heel turn, which took place in Toronto at this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, was one of the most surprising and heavily discussed moments in the history of WWE. The now 17-time World Champion had just emerged victorious from the main event to become the number one contender to Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title when he seemingly sided with The Rock and put a vicious beatdown on The American Nightmare.
Following the events in Toronto, Cena would go onto dethrone Rhodes as WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas with the help of Travis Scott. However, the match itself, especially the ending, came under severe criticism, in no small part due to the absence of The Rock, who had initially appeared integral to the overall story, given his history with both men.
Since The Rock's post-Mania appearance on Pat McAfee's show, where hints at differences of opinion and creative direction between himself and Triple H were brought up, nothing has been heard or seen of The Final Boss on WWE television, although much has been discussed away from it, with many fans and pundits debating how the creative process really occurred regarding Cena's heel turn.
Now, it looks as if we may finally get an answer. Or at least something close to one, as the new trailer for Unreal hints heavily that the happenings between Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41 will be featured during the show.
Also on the trailer, CM Punk asks Charlotte if she has ever s**t herself during a match.
The five episode series premieres on Netflix on July 29.
