Chelsea Green Takes Social Media Break After Hulk Hogan Comments Spark Online Harassment
Chelsea Green has signed off from social media, at least for now.
The inaugural Women's United States Champion made that announcement after Friday night's episode of SmackDown went off of the air. It was the final post of a usually busy social media day for Chelsea, but this one was nowhere near her ordinary experience.
Green faced some harsh, and many would agree unfair, criticism from her online 'fanbase' after she was asked by CBS News 24/7 this past Thursday to comment on the life and legacy of Hulk Hogan mere hours after his passing.
Much like Cody Rhodes' address to the Hulkster on SmackDown, Chelsea's response eloquently acknowledged the controversial icon's shortcomings while also giving credit to his undeniable contributions to the pro wrestling industry.
When people began to take exception to her comments, Green tried to clarify her statement on her X account Friday morning.
MORE: The Art Of Creative Pitches & What Chelsea Green Hopes To Learn From WWE Unreal
"If my response (or tweet) seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize," Green wrote. "That was never my intention. I tried to acknowledge a death respectfully, even when the legacy is complicated. I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn."
The vitriol unfortunately did not slow down in the hours after her post and even elevated to the level of death threats in some cases. Finally, Chelsea determined that enough was enough and left behind an account she had built to be a platform for fun and positivity.
"I’ve tried to keep my page positive and comedic, but today, a lot changed… and it hit harder than I expected. The name calling, the death threats, the faceless accounts.- Chelsea Green on X.
Social media was supposed to be a fun place and it hasn’t been for a while. It’s been overwhelming and I need to step away for a little bit."
The Takedown on SI had the chance to chat with Chelsea Green on Thursday as WWE Unreal is set to debut on Netflix this coming Tuesday, July 29. You can watch the entire conversation in the YouTube video near the top of the article.
Having had the pleasure of chatting with Chelsea on numerous occasions, we can confidently state that she is a very lovely person. We wish her nothing but the best.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
WWE SmackDown Results (7/25/25): Hulk Hogan Remembered, TLC Match Added To SummerSlam
Becky Lynch Talks New ‘Big Time’ Performance In Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2
MJF Reveals True Thoughts On Future WWE Hall Of Famer
Hulk Hogan Netflix Docuseries Was 'Quietly' In Development Since 2024 [Report]