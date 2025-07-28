Roxanne Perez Names Her Dream One-On-One Match For 2025
Roxanne Perez has been very open about who her biggest inspirations in professional wrestling have been, with names like AJ Lee and Paige often being mentioned.
While a match with either of those names doesn't seem likely anytime soon, there is one that she could face at any point. That being fellow WWE Raw roster member, Bayley.
Roxanne and Bayley have shared the ring plenty of times at this point, with their first encounter happening way back in 2022 on an episode of SmackDown. The only thing is that these have all been multi-person matches.
Speaking with Justin Dhillon on Conversations with the Wrestling Classic, Roxanne would talk about that match being a dream for her before this year ends.
Bayley. I think me and Bayley have some unfinished business, and I think we need to settle it in a one-on-one match in the middle of the ring… Never [have we had a singles match]. So, yeah. I think we need to finish that for sure.- Roxanne Perez [h/t Fightful]
WWE Vengeance Day 2025 saw Giulia retain the NXT Women's Championship against Bayley, Roxanne, and Cora Jade. After that, fans would see them compete once again at Elimination Chamber with a chance of challenging for the WWE Women's World Championship.
Outside of that, they have had multiple tag matches across the three major brands in WWE, but never a one-on-one match.
Both women are currently busy with other stories as Roxanne has been defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez, with Bayley focused on the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Becky Lynch Set To Rekindle Her Rich History With WWE SummerSlam [Exclusive]
WWE Raw Preview (7/28/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Roxanne Perez Opens Up About Online Threats Since Joining WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley Discusses Hope She Has For Fans Watching WWE Unreal On Netflix