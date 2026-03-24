Brock Lesnar Comments on Breaking the Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak

Because of his part-time status over the years and consistently strong booking inside WWE creative, Brock Lesnar has felt the wrath of wrestling fans since returning to the company in 2012.

Since returning, Lesnar has been involved in major money matches, including against Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, John Cena, Triple H, Seth Rollins, and other future WWE Hall of Fame talents. The biggest moment and match he had was against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans.

On that night inside the Superdome, time stood still. The Undertaker's winning streak at WrestleMania was broken and it was The Beast, Brock Lesnar, who broke it. Prior to that year, Undertaker had been 21-0 in WrestleMania matches since the beginning of his career. To that point, Undertaker had beaten a who's who of top opponents at the biggest WWE show of the year, including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Batista, John Cena, and others.

The streak ending at all was unthinkable, but it ending at the hands of a part-timer like Lesnar was downright unfathomable.

It happened. Lesnar lifted The Undertaker into the air for a third F5, made the cover, and pinned his shoulders to the mat with a three-count. Silence.

Brock Lesnar issues poignant comments on ending The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak

Brock Lesnar | WWE

Lesnar hasn't said much about the decision to end the streak at WrestleMania, but in a new interview with Barstool Sports, he touched on the topic in detail. Lesnar said that pro wrestling is a business and it was time for The Undertaker to give and for him to take. Lesnar also said the move wasn't his idea.

“For me, guys, it’s really simple. Like, this is a business. It’s a business," Lesnar said. “And I think a lot of guys live and breathe the lifestyle of it. And for Taker — obviously it wasn’t my call to make. At the time, Vince McMahon, if there was a person that could take the streak away with a legitimate background and people could believe it, I guess it was me.

"There’s a lot of people that are pissed that it’s me, but it’s not my call. And so my hats off to Undertaker, Mark, he’s a great guy. And at the end, it’s a business. It’s a give and take. And it was time for Taker to give. It was a time for Brock Lesnar to take it.”

Over a decade later, Lesnar is still in the mix and will compete at this year's WrestleMania in Las Vegas. His opponent is the main roster newcomer, Oba Femi, and Lesnar has his hands full.

Last week on Raw, Femi dropped Lesnar in the middle of the ring with a Fall From Grace and accepted Lesnar's WrestleMania challenge. This week on the show, Lesnar tried for some retribution, but ended up getting tossed out of the ring by Femi.

The two men will tangle at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas on April 18 and April 19. Other announced matches for that event include Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship, and more.