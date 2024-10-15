Brock Lesnar Referenced Twice On This Week's WWE Raw, Fueling Return Speculation
It's been a while for Brock Lesnar.
The former WWE Champion and WWE Universal Champion was referenced twice on this week's episode of WWE Raw. Due to allegations made against Lesnar and Vince McMahon in a lawsuit, WWE has steered clear of even casually mentioning Lesnar on their shows.
This week, that changed. Seth Rollins alluded to his matches with Brock Lesnar in a conversation with Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce. Pearce was talking to Rollins about a potential match against Bronson Reed and was advising Rollins not to take it. In response, Rollins said that he needed challenging matches. Rollins pointed to his match with Lesnar as an example of that type of match for him.
Later in the show, Cody Rhodes alluded to defeating Lesnar when talking to Gunther in the ring ahead of their showdown at WWE Crown Jewel. Gunther called Cody a secondary champion and in response, Cody ran down his resume including mentioning that he defeated "The Beast."
Brock Lesnar is named in Janel Grant's assault and trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Because of the lawsuit and allegations inside of it, McMahon resigned as Executive Chairman of TKO Group.
Lesnar has not been on WWE television since Summerslam last year. On that show, he lost to Cody Rhodes. He reportedly was scheduled to be in this year's Men's Royal Rumble, but wasn't because of his involvement in the allegations against McMahon.
