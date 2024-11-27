Paul Heyman Comments On Brock Lesnar's WWE Return
Paul Heyman is tight lipped on a potential Brock Lesnar return to WWE.
Heyman, Lesnar’s former Advocate, spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling about Lesnar and whether he could see him returning anytime soon.
"I don't really put any thought into that at this time because it's not a subject that is going to resolve itself by Survivor Series or by the end of the year, therefore it is not on the radar of things to address."- Paul Heyman
MORE: CM Punk And Paul Heyman Return Breaks WWE Smackdown Social Views Record
Lesnar, a seven-time WWE Champion, three-time Universal Champion, and the winner of the 2002 and 2023 Royal Rumble, has not appeared on WWE programming since August 2023 in a losing effort to Cody Rhodes at that year's SummerSlam. After being implicated in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE, he was subsequently removed from all creative plans.
Mahjouri also asked if Heyman still spoke to Lesnar after his removal from WWE programming, to which Heyman playfully dodged the answer.
“Based on both love and appreciation for the man, and a healthy dose of absolute fear of the man, I will neither confirm nor deny my knowledge of even the existence of a species on this planet that carries the name Brock Lesnar.”- Paul Heyman
Heyman, the “Wiseman” to Roman Reigns and aligned currently with the OG Bloodline, returned to WWE on the November 22nd episode of Friday Night SmackDown to introduce another former client, CM Punk, as the fifth member of the OG Bloodline’s WarGames team. They will face off against the New Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa, at Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 30th.
Recommended
WWE Fans Take To X Over Hints Of Paul Heyman Heel Turn On Smackdown
Brock Lesnar Makes Rare Public Appearance Amidst WWE Hiatus
Janel Grant Representatives Issue Statement Ahead Of US Attorney Resignation
WWE Debut For Bloodline Family Member Not Expected This Year