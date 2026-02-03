Bron Breakker Hilariously Reveals His Worst WWE Loss

Bron Breakker can't seem to get over a particular loss that will seemingly haunt him for the rest of his WWE career.

The Vision's Bron Breakker has only been a WWE Superstar for less than five years, but he's already established himself as a top player for the company for years to come. Whether you point to his multiple reigns as NXT Champion or his more recent reigns with the Intercontinental Championship, it would be hard to argue that Breakker's time in WWE thus far hasn't been successful.

But just like every other WWE Superstar, there are moments in Breakker's career he wishes he could have another crack at.

Bron Breakker | WWE

Breakker recently spoke with GQ Sports in conjunction with WWE 2K26. When asked if there were any moments in his career that he could relive or redo, Breakker hilariously mentioned he wished he could redo losing the Intercontinental Title to Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41, believing it would go down as the worst loss of his career.

"Redo, probably redo losing the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania to Dom Mysterio because he is just terrible," Bron Breakker said. "I probably will never lose that bad for the rest of my career. No matter how long I wrestle, no matter whom I face, there's probably not going to be a worse loss than that one."

Bron Breakker suffered another bad loss recently at the Royal Rumble

Perhaps if Bron Breakker were allowed to redo that interview today, he might have asked to redo what went down this weekend at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

It was revealed during the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show by Paul Heyman that Bron Breakker was set to enter at the number two spot in the Men's Rumble match. This came less than 24 hours after a technical glitch on SmackDown that revealed Breakker was set to be the number one entrant.

However, before Breakker was able to enter the ring, he was attacked by a mysterious hooded figure during his entrance. The hooded attacker put a beatdown on Breakker, seemingly emulating the moveset of the former leader of The Vision, the currently injured Seth Rollins.

This resulted in Breakker being tossed into the ring, where he was promptly eliminated by Oba Femi in a matter of seconds.

While the identity of the masked attacker is unknown at this time, many fans online believe, based on the mouth visible in the mask, that Breakker's attacker might be either his own stablemate, Logan Paul, or his brother, Jake Paul, who has recently teased potential WWE involvement.

