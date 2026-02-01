The Rock's Daughter Ava Publishes Polarizing Social Media Post After Leaving WWE

Simone Johnson, formerly known as NXT General Manager Ava, is making some headlines on her way out of WWE.

The 24-year-old announced on social media last week that she had decided not to re-sign with the company, and that she had already made her final appearance on NXT programming.

"Thank you to all who have cheered, watched, and supported me through my journey. While my decision to not renew my contract was very difficult, it's also new turning point in my life. It has been an honor & a privilege to be Ava," Johnson wrote in her statement.

Johnson, the daughter of multi-time World Champion and surefire future WWE Hall of Famer Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, originally signed with WWE in early 2020 and began her career as in-ring competitor. She later transitioned into an authority figure role and was promoted to NXT General Manager in January 2024.

Now that she's no longer involved with WWE, Johnson has taken to social media once again, only this time with a very different message to share.

"And now that i can say this with my full chest, (middle finger emoji) ice and that entire administration." Simone Johnson

and now that i can say this with my full chest, 🖕🏽 ice and that entire administration. — A V A (@avawwe_) February 1, 2026

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Donald Trump Administration has faced continuous backlash following the ICE-involved shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti last month in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Clashes between protesters and federal immigration agents have been very contentious, to say the least, with many residents accusing ICE of violating numerous constitutional rights during their time in the city. Especially the right that federal detainees have to due process, which is protected under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments of the United States Constitution for citizens and non-citizens alike.

Why Johnson is choosing now to speak out isn't fully clear, but WWE does have very close ties to the Trump Administration. Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is currently on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, while his mother-in-law, Linda McMahon, is the acting Secretary of Education.

WWE reportedly wanted Ava to stick around as the NXT General Manager

Ava | WWE.com

Ava has not commented publicly on why she decided to step away from her role with WWE, but the folks over at BodySlam are reporting that the company was interested in keeping her around.

"Sources indicated to Bodyslam that WWE offered Ava an increase in money to stay with the company, but she turned it down and decided that it was ultimately time to leave. Some within WWE believe that she will end up working with her parents in some capacity."

WWE has not yet announced any plans to replace Ava as the NXT GM, but former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler seems to have some interest in the job. She was released from her WWE contract last spring and has only wrestled a handful of matches on the independent circuit ever since.

