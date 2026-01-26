Seth Rollins Confirms WWE Royal Rumble Status

Seth Rollins has been out of action with a torn rotator cuff since being booted out of The Vision by Bron Breakker on October 13.

The World Heavyweight Championship was vacated by Rollins after the injury, and CM Punk became World Heavyweight Champion after pinning Jey Uso in a tournament final. WWE TV has missed Rollins, but he won't rush to return from injury.

Rollins is a superstar with a longer injury history than most WWE veterans. He tore multiple major ligaments in his right knee in 2015, re-aggravated an injury in his right knee in 2017, and re-injured the opposite knee in 2024.

Rollins also recently spoke about the kind of back pain he was dealing with in late-2023 while he was World Heavyweight Champion for the first time. He was able to work through the pain without missing much time, but the shoulder injury he's currently dealing with isn't something he can work through.

Seth Rollins could return sooner than expected, but not for the Royal Rumble

While speaking with ESPN's Mike Greenberg on Monday morning on the Get Up morning show, Seth Rollins confirmed whether or not he could make a surprise return at the Royal Rumble match.

"Shoulder's doing good man, it's doing good. I don't know if it's good enough to get me in the ring this Saturday in Riyadh for the Royal Rumble, but we're on track for a return sometime sooner rather than later." Seth Rollins on Royal Rumble status

Rollins previously stated that his injury usually takes four to six months to heal (January would be three months) and has expressed a desire to return before WrestleMania 42. His latest interview on ESPN gives fans lots of optimism that Rollins can fulfill his desire.

WrestleMania 42 takes place this April 18 and April 19.

Rollins gives his Royal Rumble dark horses

In the same segment on Get Up with Greenberg, Rollins gave a men's and women's dark horse for the Royal Rumble this Saturday. It's no surprise that he chose WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion and wife Becky Lynch for the women's Royal Rumble.

"For me, on the men's side, Rey Mysterio, he's a legend. He's won a Royal Rumble before shockingly enough as a guy as small as he is. On the women's side, there's somebody I feel like everybody's overlooking and that is my wife, the one and only, the man, Big Time Becks, Becky Lynch."

Rollins has never been shy about giving his wife props in the media when given the chance. The Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 31st.

