Brie Bella's Main Roster Brand Revealed Following WWE Royal Rumble Return

One of the biggest surprises at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia this weekend was the return of Brie Bella and the reuniting of The Bella Twins tag team.

Brie Bella made her return to the WWE in the women's Royal Rumble match and entered that match in the 29th position. Her sister, Nikki Bella, was already in the ring and had entered the match at number 25.

When both Bellas came face to face with one another during the match, they fought off some opponents and then hugged. The Saudi Arabia audience pulled out a chorus of "yes" chants for Brie Bella in homage to her husband, Bryan Danielson, formerly Daniel Bryan in WWE. The audience continued the "yes" chants when Bella did the "yes kicks" during the match.

Both Bella Twins are in the WWE Hall of Fame, but Brie hasn't appeared for WWE since the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match. Prior to that, she was away from the ring for nearly four years.

A new report by PWInsider reveals that Brie Bella is officially listed internally as a part of the Raw roster. This makes sense given that her sister and tag team partner is on that show.

Based on the women's Royal Rumble match and how much Nikki and Brie worked together in the match, it appears that Nikki and Brie are primed to tag together again. There are also plenty of tag teams for them to feud against on Raw.

Brie Bella issues first public comments on WWE return

Bella took to social media to comment on her big return. Bella said she is grateful, but that it was a long road back.

"I can’t even express the gratitude I’m feeling right now," Bella wrote in a pot on Instagram. "It’s been a journey to get here, but I’m back and it feels good!!! Love you Bella Army for always standing with your girl and thank you Riyadh for the very warm welcome. Your chants and love meant everything. BRIEMODE IS ACTIVATED and the Bella Twins are back!!!! YES! YES! YES!"

Coming out her return at the Royal Rumble, the Wrestling Observer reported that Brie Bella's return was not simply a one-off surprise for the Royal Rumble match. The report indicates Bella is back and will be a part of the Road to WrestleMania.

With both Bella Twins now back in the fold of WWE, the question is, who are potential WrestleMania opponents for the Hall of Fame tag team. WWE spent a lot of 2025 building up the women's tag team division, so the opponent pool is stocked for Nikki and Brie.

The Bella Twins against The Judgment Day is a feud that writes itself based on the history that Nikki has had with that faction. During the Royal Rumble match, The Bellas eliminated both Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. They are a tag team together and a feud between both squads makes sense.

Nikki and Brie Bella | IMAGO / Cover-Images

The other big potential feud for The Bella Twins is against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Ripley and Sky hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and a showdown for those belts at WrestleMania gives the division a prominent spot on the biggest show of the year.

