Bron Breakker on The Art of The Spear
Wrestling fans in Austin, Texas are bound to see physicality this evening.
Later tonight on Raw, Bron Breakker makes the first-ever defense of his Intercontinental Championship in a two-out-of-three falls title bout against former champ Sami Zayn.
This is a leading candidate to be the most significant match in Breakker’s career, possibly even more meaningful than his title win against Zayn last week at SummerSlam. Only three years into his professional career, that is quite a feat for Breakker, who is 26-year-old Bronson Rechsteiner.
The son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, Breakker is forging his own identity as a bona fide powerhouse.
“I knew if I put in the work, then I could be something in this industry,” said Rechsteiner. “To me, it was all about actions speaking louder than words.”
While it would have made sense to use the Steiner name, Breakker has fit him perfectly.
“I love the name,” said Rechsteiner. “It was my choice, and I think it’s great.”
A reason why the name suits him so well is its authenticity. Before pro wrestling, Rechsteiner put together an outstanding collegiate football career as a fullback at Kennesaw State. He enjoyed a tremendous senior year, finishing with seven rushing touchdowns and averaging 8.1 yards per carry on 112 attempts, as well as setting the school record with 221 rushing yards in a game.
As much as he enjoyed breaking into the end zone, his favorite part of the game wasn’t scoring touchdowns.
“Hitting people, I loved hitting people,” said Rechsteiner. “Breaking people in half, being physical, that’s the way I was taught to play the game. I loved playing football, but I was born to be here in WWE.”
Breakker’s running spear has become a fixture on Raw. When he delivers the move outside the ring, it allows him to pick up even more speed before laying out his opponent. His athleticism led to a suggestion from the production team to capture the sequences from high above ringside.
“The Bron Cam, that’s my camera,” said Rechsteiner. “Someone saw me running, and thought, ‘We should shoot this from the sky.’
“Running on the perimeter, picking up speed, making contact, that’s all second nature to me.”
As he continues his ascent in WWE, it would make sense for the new IC champ to win tonight’s match with a spear–for his sake, hopefully one that even the viewers at home can feel.
“That’s the goal, make people feel something,” said Rechsteiner. “One step at a time, and I’m excited to keep climbing and doing big things.”