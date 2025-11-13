Injury Updates On Blood & Guts Competitors Following AEW Dynamite

The first-ever Women's Blood & Guts Match is in the books, and it certainly lived up to the violent expectations set by its predecessors involving the male competitors of All Elite Wrestling.

The team of Marina Shafir, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, Thekla, Megan Bayne and Mercedes Moné defeated Timeless Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter and Mina Shirakawa after Storm surrendered to save Mina from a violent, non-stop thrashing by Bayne with the AEW Women's World Championship belt.

It was an extremely bloody and brutal affair that saw all 12 women tear into each other with steel chairs, tables, trash can lids, barbed wire-covered baseball bats and kendo sticks, thumbtacks, pool cues, nearly all of Ultimo Moné's title belts, a mirror, and shattered glass from a busted champagne bottle.

They're making "Timeless" Toni Storm watch as they brutalize @MinaShirakawa!



Watch #AEWDynamite Blood & Guts LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/itIclaNHqc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 13, 2025

Blood & Guts injury updates

Relatively speaking, everyone was able to make it out of the match in good shape, according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp.

"We were told that Jamie Hayter got a little banged up, and may have chipped several teeth. One person we talked to said she was "as bad ass as you would expect" all things considered," Ross Sapp said in his report. "Skye Blue was said to be okay, after bleeding buckets in the Women's Blood & Guts match."

Blue was the first woman to enter the double cage Wednesday night, along with Willow Nightingale, and she was gushing blood from her head before the clock ticked down to allow a third competitor into the match. Blue, along with Marina Shafir, put forth what many would refer to as a star-making performance.

"Timeless" Toni Storm gets a close up look at her reflection!



Watch #AEWDynamite Blood & Guts LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/dSeOKzHbgP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 13, 2025

AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page and Powerhouse Hobbs also had a 'shockingly' violent Falls Count Anywhere Match that ended when Hobbs crashed through an equipment table and shorted out the electricity to the building in the process.

Both Page and Hobbs emerged from their match without suffering any serious injuries, according to Sean Ross Sapp, but they were understandably sore after it was over.

Hangman Page doesn't have much time to rest up before his next extreme encounter. He'll defend his AEW Men's World Championship against Samoa Joe inside a Steel Cage Match at AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 22.

Hangman Adam Page and Powerhouse Hobbs | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

There has been no update on the health of the men involved in Wednesday night's main event Blood & Guts Match.

Darby Allin, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and Mark Briscoe knocked off The Death Riders team of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta after tough guy Jon Moxley once again quit on a match.

With all of his teammates down and out, Mox tapped out to a Kyle O'Reilly kneebar that was locked in on top of a pile of broken glass.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

AEW Dynamite Blood And Guts Results (11/12/25): Darby Crashes Through Fire, Page Beats Hobbs, Steamboat Returns

Adam Page On Why He Refers To Himself As The Men's World Champion In AEW

Two Major Names Being Discussed As Stephanie Vaquer's WrestleMania 42 Opponent

WWE And Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment New Long-Term Deal Brings Raw Back To Toronto And More