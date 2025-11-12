Stephanie Vaquer Reacts To Nikki Bella’s Shocking WWE Raw Turn

What did Stephanie Vaquer have to say about Nikki Bella’s stunning turn on WWE Raw?

It was another successful title defense for ‘La Primera’ on this week’s Raw in Boston, as she defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women’s World Championship.

After the match, Roxanne Perez joined Rodriguez in going after the champion. It was Nikki who came out to save her Vaquer, and they stood tall after fighting off the Judgment Day duo.

However, Nikki then proceeded to drop Vaquer and pose with the title.

In an exclusive WWE video after Raw, Vaquer shared her reaction to Nikki’s betrayal and sent a warning to the WWE Hall of Famer.

“She betrayed me,” Vaquer said. “They warned me, but I didn’t want to believe it. I still trusted with my heart, but it doesn’t matter, because what Nikki is going to learn now is that ‘La Primera’ doesn’t forgive. ‘La Primera’ doesn’t forget. I’m getting my payback.”

Nikki made her return to WWE back in February as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Vaquer captured the Women’s World Championship back at WWE Wrestlepalooza in September by defeating IYO SKY for the then-vacant title.

Will Nikki Bella Defeat Stephanie Vaquer For The Women’s World Championship?

Nikki Bella | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

It seems clear that Nikki has her sights set on winning another women’s title in WWE, as that would be the only justification for turning on Vaquer.

She is a two-time Divas Champion, and returning to the ring to best one of the top up-and-coming stars in professional wrestling would be quite an accomplishment.

While WWE has yet to announce a future match between the two, Survivor Series would appear to be a the most logical option on the company's upcoming PLE schedule.

Neither woman is expected to be in the Women’s WarGames Match, and having Nikki challenge Vaquer for the title would give both an opportunity to showcase their skills in a stadium setting at Petco Park in San Diego.

The question is, will Nikki actually shock the world and win the championship?

Vaquer has been one of the hottest stars in WWE in 2025, so it would be considered a huge upset if Nikki earns the win, especially since she has just one singles victory to her credit since her return at the Royal Rumble.

Nikki defeated Chelsea Green on the July 14 edition of Raw, but came up short in singles matches against Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Perez.

