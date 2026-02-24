Liv Morgan Makes Her Decision for WWE WrestleMania 42 Opponent
It is official. Liv Morgan has made her decision for WrestleMania 42.
The two-time Women's World Champion will shoot for the trifecta when she challenges the current champion, Stephanie Vaquer, at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' this coming April.
Morgan earned the right to choose her opponent by winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match last month, and after taking a few weeks to consider her options, Liv ultimately selected La Primera over a showdown with WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill.
She announced her decision with authority during Monday night's edition of WWE Raw in Atlanta when she clocked Vaquer in the head with a microphone and then dropped the champion with an ObLIVion. The attack was clearly in response to Stephanie's comments to Morgan last week in Memphis.
The top four matches for WrestleMania 42 are now starting to come into focus with both 2026 Royal Rumble winners having solidified their spots on the card.
Roman Reigns is set to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, assuming The Best in the World is able to get past Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber, and now Morgan versus Vaquer is on the books for the big weekend in Las Vegas.
This means that Drew McIntyre and Jade Cargill will face the winners of the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches respectively, which are coming up this Saturday night from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams and Jey Uso have all qualified for the men's match, while Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez and Kiana James have earned their way into the women's match.
MORE: Karrion Kross Sparks WWE Return Rumors After Receiving Surprise Text During Interview
Jey Uso bested Bronson Reed and The Original El Grande Americano during the opening bout of Monday Night Raw after Reed suffered a torn biceps. The big man will now be out of action indefinitely.
Raquel Rodriguez, meantime, earned the final spot in the women's chamber match by defeating Kairi Sane and IYO SKY during the main event match of Raw, which took place just ahead of the tribute for AJ Styles.
Current WrestleMania 42 card (announced):
- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship
- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. The Winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship
- Jade Cargill (c) vs. The Winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Women's Championship
- Brock Lesnar Open Challenge
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
Chelsea Green Felt Nothing but Love the Night She Broke Her Ankle [Exclusive]
Inside WWE 2K26: Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze & More on the Game’s Latest Edition [Exclusive]
John Cena Reveals What He Wants to See AJ Styles Do Next and What He Meant to His Own Career [Exclusive]
WWE Raw Superstar May Undergo Character Shift on the Road to WrestleMania 42
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com