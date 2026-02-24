Liv Morgan Makes Her Decision for WWE WrestleMania 42 Opponent

It is official. Liv Morgan has made her decision for WrestleMania 42.

The two-time Women's World Champion will shoot for the trifecta when she challenges the current champion, Stephanie Vaquer, at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' this coming April.

Morgan earned the right to choose her opponent by winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match last month, and after taking a few weeks to consider her options, Liv ultimately selected La Primera over a showdown with WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill.

So much for understanding.... 😳@YaOnlyLivvOnce has MADE HER CHOICE!



Liv Morgan vs @Steph_Vaquer for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/595VNkThGj — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026

She announced her decision with authority during Monday night's edition of WWE Raw in Atlanta when she clocked Vaquer in the head with a microphone and then dropped the champion with an ObLIVion. The attack was clearly in response to Stephanie's comments to Morgan last week in Memphis.

The top four matches for WrestleMania 42 are now starting to come into focus with both 2026 Royal Rumble winners having solidified their spots on the card.

Roman Reigns is set to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, assuming The Best in the World is able to get past Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber, and now Morgan versus Vaquer is on the books for the big weekend in Las Vegas.

This means that Drew McIntyre and Jade Cargill will face the winners of the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches respectively, which are coming up this Saturday night from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Main Event JEY USO is heading to the Elimination Chamber! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/o4TB4RikXf — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams and Jey Uso have all qualified for the men's match, while Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez and Kiana James have earned their way into the women's match.

Jey Uso bested Bronson Reed and The Original El Grande Americano during the opening bout of Monday Night Raw after Reed suffered a torn biceps. The big man will now be out of action indefinitely.

Raquel Rodriguez, meantime, earned the final spot in the women's chamber match by defeating Kairi Sane and IYO SKY during the main event match of Raw, which took place just ahead of the tribute for AJ Styles.

Current WrestleMania 42 card (announced):

CM Punk and Roman Reigns | Netflix

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. The Winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. The Winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Women's Championship

Brock Lesnar Open Challenge

