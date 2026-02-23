Karrion Kross Sparks WWE Return Rumors After Receiving Surprise Text During Interview

Karrion Kross has been a hot name on the independent circuit since leaving the WWE in 2025, but could another return to the company be in the cards?

Kross left WWE when his contract expired right after SummerSlam in August of 2025. He wrestled Sami Zayn on that show and was gone from the company soon after.

In WWE, Kross is a former NXT Champion alongside Scarlett, but had tumultuous runs on the main roster. Kross was called up during the Vince McMahon-led creative regime in July of 2021, losing his first match on Raw to Jeff Hardy. By November of that year, he was gone from the company.

The Triple H-led creative regime in WWE brought Kross back to the company in August of 2022. He worked with The Final Testament faction for much of his return run and even had a match at WrestleMania 40. Kross caught some fan momentum during a WrestleMania 41 week promo that called out some creative concerns with WWE.

Could Kross be ready for yet another return to WWE? During an interview with Monopoly Events, an interesting moment occurred.

Kross's phone went off during the interview, and he paid attention to the text message that he received, ignoring the interviewer. He genuinely seemed surprised by it. At first, Kross didn't reveal who the texts were from. The interviewer, who also saw the name and was surprised by it, asked if he could reveal who it was. Kross agreed, and it was revealed to be Paul Heyman.

Kross didn't say what the contents of text was. However, at the end of the interview, he said that something big happening in the future was not out of the question.

Does Karrion Kross have a place with WWE inside The Vision?

Does Karrion Kross have a place inside WWE? If he's talking to Paul Heyman, he certainly does. Heyman runs The Vision faction alongside Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul. Kross would be an interesting addition to that faction.

In The Vision, Kross would have potential feuds against Seth Rollins, CM Punk, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and others on tap during WWE Raw. Heyman as a Kross mouthpiece in WWE would be interesting, though Kross has developed a strong microphone presence on his own.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett | WWE

Currently, Kross works for a variety of different wrestling companies, including MLW. In MLW, Kross is the world champion.

