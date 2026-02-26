Bronson Reed’s Injury to Cause ‘Heavy Rewrites’ to Current WWE Raw Storyline

Bronson Reed's injury on Monday night has set off a chain reaction that many probably hadn't considered.

Jey Uso secured the final spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber matchup this weekend in Chicago. However, he wasn't supposed to win the match. An injury to Bronson Reed forced the company to pivot and put the Yeet Man in the Chamber instead.

But that's not the only thing that changed due to Reed's untimely injury.

Reed injury causing major changes

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, it was revealed that not only did Reed's injury force WWE to change the winner of Monday's match, but it also changed how the storyline's finish was to play out.

Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, and Austin Theory | WWE

Originally, the finish was set to include interference from both the mysterious masked man and Logan Paul. Knowing this, it appears that Paul would have stopped the masked man from costing Reed the triple threat match.

Due to this not taking place, and yet another injury to The Vision stable this month, the current masked man storyline is reportedly set to undergo heavy rewrites. What this means for the story heading into WrestleMania 42 is anybody's guess.

Who should WWE's mysterious masked man be now that Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are sidelined?

It's clear that WWE had big plans for the eventual reveal of the masked man on the road to WrestleMania 42. After The Vision utilized a masked man last year who eventually turned out to be Austin Theory, another mysterious masked man had recently appeared to flip the script on the faction.

Bron Breakker | WWE

Things started in a big way at the Royal Rumble last month when the masked man appeared to attack Bron Breakker before he could enter the Men's Rumble match, causing a very quick elimination of the former Intercontinental Champion by Oba Femi.

Based on the mannerisms, it appeared WWE was conditioning fans to believe the eventual reveal would be Seth Rollins, who is currently sidelined with an injury of his own, which started the domino effect that led to the current WrestleMania card in the first place.

But with both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed now sidelined with different injuries, the masked man story has taken an unexpected turn. At this point, a Seth Rollins reveal might not hit the same without a worthy opponent for him to face at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Seth Rollins | Netflix

If Seth Rollins isn't eventually revealed as the masked man, it seems that WWE is in danger of a reveal that will be a letdown for the fanbase heading into their biggest show of the year. As for a good alternative? That's a big mystery in itself that WWE needs to figure out.