Huge Bronson Reed Update Following His Injury on Monday Night Raw

The Vision has suffered another major setback along the road to WrestleMania 42.

WWE commentator Michael Cole announced Monday night on Raw that "Big" Bronson Reed suffered a torn biceps during his Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match against Jey Uso and The Original El Grande Americano, and unfortunately, there appears to be no storyline angle at play here.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Reed went directly to Birmingham, Alabama, after the show on Monday to be evaluated and is expected to undergo surgery in the very near future, assuming the procedure has not been performed already.

Bronson Reed | WWE

There is no recovery timeline available for Reed, as of this writing, but he is out of action for the foreseeable future.

Johnson is also reporting that Reed's injury is forcing the WWE creative team to make multiple adjustments, as the big man was factored into plans for both Elimination Chamber this Saturday and WrestleMania 42 in April.

Insider X account WrestleVotes reported Monday night that Bronson Reed was scheduled to win his qualifying match, but when he went down, Jey Uso and El Grande Americano were instructed to come up with a new finish on the fly that saw the former World Heavyweight Champion go over.

Hope Bronson Reed is OK. He was the planned winner of that match. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 24, 2026

While Bronson Reed likely was not going to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, he had stepped up as the focal point of The Vision following the injury to Bron Breakker.

The Vision's bad luck continues

The Unpredictable Badass suffered a serious hernia earlier this month after flipping over the commentary desk during an episode of WWE Raw.

Breakker is now said to be rehabbing hard to make it back in time for WrestleMania 42, where he is expected to face Seth Rollins. That's assuming that The Visionary can successfully finish his own rehab process.

Rollins suffered a torn rotator cuff back in October while wrestling Cody Rhodes for the 2026 Men's Crown Jewel Championship. His injury prompted the creative team to pull the trigger on Breakker's betrayal of the former World Heavyweight Champion, which set the stage for a potential payoff in Las Vegas.

Bronson Reed would have been a natural pivot for Rollins if Breakker was unable to get cleared in time to wrestle, but that possibility is now off of the table.

With Rollins, Breakker and Reed all now out injured, the only members of The Vision who are currently healthy are Logan Paul, Austin Theory and their manager Paul Heyman.

The Takedown on SI wishes Bronson Reed a fast and successful recovery.