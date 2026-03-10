WWE Confirms Significant Injury to Paul Heyman During Monday Night Raw

When Seth Rollins made his return to WWE action at the Elimination Chamber PLE, we knew he would have his sights set on getting revenge on the stable that turned its back on him.

What we didn't realize is how those sights would specifically set on "The Wise Man" himself, Paul Heyman.

At Elimination Chamber, Rollins' return directly affected The Vision's Logan Paul, with "The Revolutionary" stomping Paul into oblivion, which allowed for Cody Rhodes to secure his elimination via pinfall. Rollins wasn't finished, though, as he had further plans to exact his revenge on Monday Night Raw.

On the March 2nd Raw, Rollins and his seemingly endless number of masked men barraged the ring and were able to trick The Vision's Logan Paul and Austin Theory into chasing them into the seats. With Heyman's duo distracted, Seth Rollins emerged in the ring to confront his former manager.

How did Seth Rollins injure Paul Heyman?

Rollins' revenge didn't just come in the form of a couple of blows, though. Rollins ravaged his former wise man with a chair shot to the back and followed it up with a vicious stomp. Medical personnel would then rush down to the ring to aid Heyman. He left the ring hobbled and visibly bloodied.

Michael Cole would provide fans with an update on Paul Heyman's condition later in the show. Cole stated that Heyman had suffered lacerations to the face, a cervical spine contusion, and a deviated septum that was no doubt caused by Rollins' brutal stomp. With all of these injuries needing mending, Cole announced that Paul Heyman would be off WWE TV "indefinitely."

As it's the road to WrestleMania, now is a crucial time for Heyman to be absent from WWE programming. Especially with Bron Breakker out following hernia surgery and Bronson Reed on the shelf with a torn bicep.

Now, the once-daunting Vision faction seems little more than an afterthought, with only Logan Paul and Austin Theory to promote it.

As for Rollins, it's likely he's not done inflicting punishment on The Vision. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion should be ready to compete by the time WrestleMania arrives. The question is whether Bron Breakker will be medically cleared to give us a headliner type of match-up, or if WWE will have to resort to pairing Rollins up against someone else instead.