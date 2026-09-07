Bronson Reed Reveals How Much Weight He’s Lost

Bronson Reed made his surprise return to WWE, and he looked noticeably slimmer than the last time we saw him on TV.

Over the weekend at Sunday Night's Main Event, Bronson Reed made his return by attacking Oba Femi during his match against Bron Breakker, leading to a disqualification. Reed would follow his initial attack up with several Tsunamis, leaving Femi worse for wear as The Vision faction is finally back to full strength.

There have been reports of Reed's potential WWE return for the last few weeks, so his appearance on Sunday night wasn't overly shocking. However, his new look and slimmer build shocked many in the WWE Universe.

Bronson Reed | WWE

Bronson Reed reveals weight loss while out injured

WWE uploaded a video on its official YouTube channel this afternoon of Bronson Reed working out at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, ahead of his official return at Sunday Night's Main Event. In the video, Reed revealed that, since being sidelined with an injury, he's lost almost 100 pounds since we last saw him in the ring.

"I've been on the sidelines; I've been working harder than most. And now that I'm in my best shape ever, I'm going to be unstoppable... By the time I'm back, I'll probably be around 265 to 270 pounds," Bronson Reed revealed. "And at my heaviest, when I came back to WWE at the end of 2022, I was 365 pounds.

"So you're looking at about a 90 to 100-pound difference since then to now, in the last three, four years. I feel like if you don't evolve, you die. Especially in this business, you have to keep moving with the times. And I'm watching wrestling all the time. I think that puts me in the mood to have, like, a target and a goal of what I want to do."

Bronson Reed is another road block for Oba Femi

The match between Oba Femi and Bron Breakker at Sunday Night's Main Event was supposed to determine who the future of WWE is. Not only did Bronson Reed's return keep us from getting that answer, but it will likely further delay settling things between Femi and Breakker.

In the report mentioned above, it was noted that WWE planned to have Reed return and feud with Femi this year. If that's the case, you can likely expect that Femi will have to get through Reed to get back to Breakker.

So for fans who were anxious to learn who the true "future of WWE" is, it appears you're going to have to wait for a while to get that definitive answer.