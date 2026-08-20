Major Update on Bronson Reed's WWE Return

It's been a long time since we've seen Bronson Reed on WWE programming.

The Vision's enforcer, Bronson Reed, has been sidelined from action since the February 23 episode of WWE Raw, where Reed suffered a severe distal biceps tear in his right arm during a triple threat match with Jey Uso and the Original El Grande Americano.

Reed's injury was another piece of bad luck for The Vision stable; they saw Bron Breakker injured weeks earlier, and Logan Paul would find himself injured just a few months later. It appeared this stable couldn't catch a break. However, with Breakker back in the ring and Paul on the mend, it appears The Vision will be whole again sooner rather than later, with Reed reportedly set to return in the near future.

WWE is preparing for Bronson Reed's impending return

Bronson Reed's WWE injury status was discussed at length on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select. According to WrestleVotes, Reed's name has been discussed heavily over the last several weeks, which typically implies that the master of the Tsunami is on his way back to the ring.

In addition, Reed's name has also come up in the promotional merchandising department. This type of thing strongly suggests that WWE is preparing for his return in the coming weeks.

There also appear to be big plans for Reed upon his return, as WrestleVotes has been told that WWE plans to make him a key main-event-level heel on Raw. So much so, there are apparently plans already in place that will see Reed feud with Oba Femi before the year concludes.

Bronson Reed | WWE

Bronson Reed might look a lot different when he returns to WWE

When most fans think of Bronson Reed, they know him as a big man who is surprisingly agile inside the squared circle. But how would fans react if Reed returned with a very different look?

Over the weekend, Reed took to social media and posted an image of himself in the gym after a workout with the caption, "I'm a problem." The photo shows that Reed's frame is much slimmer than it was the last time we saw him in the ring in February.

If Reed maintains his slimmer figure, it will be interesting to see whether he abandons his Tsunami finisher for something else, since that move won't have the same visual impact without his previous size.