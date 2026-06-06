Police Close the Case on Hulk Hogan's Death Nearly 11 Months After His Passing

Terry Bollea, more commonly known as multi-time WWE Champion Hulk Hogan, passed away from natural causes last summer.

That is now the official ruling nearly 11 months after he died at his home in Clearwater, Florida at the age of 71.

Clearwater police spokesperson Rob Shaw issued a statement to the California Post on Friday, closing the case after their thorough review of “various recordings” and having spoken to multiple witnesses.

Hulk Hogan | WWE.com

“We want to thank the family of Mr. Bollea — Sky, Nick and Brooke — and their attorney, Kevin Hayslett, for their cooperation,” Shaw said.

“Their willingness to allow our investigators access to very personal information, at a time when they were grieving and struggling, was extremely helpful. We would not have had the legal justification to obtain much of the information without their cooperation.”

Investigators wrote in an extensive 70-page report that several people close to the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that he was in rough shape in the days leading up to his passing. Hogan had been struggling after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Police say no foul play is suspected in Hulk Hogan's death

He had been under the care of two health employees, and his wife, when they noticed that he had stopped breathing while sitting in his recliner on July 24, 2025. They called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Following an exhaustive review of the statements, medical records, surveillance footage from within the residence, and a visual inspection of Mr. Bollea’s body... there has been no evidence to indicate the death of Terry Bollea was anything other than natural," investigators said in their report.

"Through the course of the investigation, there has been no evidence to indicate any criminal wrongdoing related to his death. This case will be closed, and will be considered solved, non-criminal.”

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The pro wrestling icon was still active in the months prior to his death. He was in the process of launching Real American Freestyle with longtime collaborator Eric Bischoff. His Real American Beer company was also attempting to acquire Hooters after the restaurant chain had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It's unclear where things currently stand in that acquisition process.

Hulk Hogan's last appearance for WWE came on the January 6, 2025 edition of WWE Raw. He cut a promo on the big Netflix debut for the company's flagship show and was famously booed by the crowd that had packed into the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.