Bruce Prichard, Michael Hayes On Temporary Leave From WWE
New reporting is indicating longtime WWE creative members are on leave.
Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this morning that Bruce Prichard and Michael Hayes are both on leave, effective immediately. The leave is stated to be temporary, and the timing of their return is currently unknown.
The Takedown on SI has independently confirmed the Observer’s reporting.
Prichard, a longtime member of the WWE inner workings, joined the company in 1987 and has been off and on with the company. His leave, according to the report, is related to a family emergency. Prichard rejoined the company in 2018 and is currently listed as "Executive Director – CWT." Outside of his work with the creative team, he was also an on-screen performer, portraying Brother Love from 1989 to 1991, and was also the original manager for The Undertaker in 1990.
Prichard is also the host of the popular wrestling podcast “Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard”, hosted with Conrad Thompson on the AdFreeShows Network.
Michael Hayes, who currently works on the creative team, is a retired professional wrestler, famous for his time as the leader of the Fabulous Freebirds as well as a multiple time champion with Georgia Championship Wrestling, WCW, and Mid-South Wrestling.
Apart from his creative work, Hayes was an on-screen character with WWE, beginning in 1995 as the interviewer Dok Hendrix, then as the original manager of the debuting Hardy Boyz in 1999. His leave is attributed to personal reasons, with no other specifics given.
