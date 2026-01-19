Bruce Prichard Slams "First-Class A-Hole" WWE Hall Of Famer

Bruce Prichard has been sharing his opinions on a former WWE Champion who currently resides in the company's Hall of Fame. And the opinions are not exactly the ones that would be included in a Hall of Fame induction ceremony. To put it mildly.

During a recent episode of his Something To Wrestle With podcast, the former Brother Love recalled his first meeting with Jim Hellwig, otherwise known to WWE fans as the Ultimate Warrior. It was not a meeting that the WWE executive remembered fondly.

WWF wrestler Jim Hellwig (AKA The Ultimate Warrior) moved to Arizona in the mid-90s and opened up a gym, called \"Warrior Gym.\ | The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Bruce Prichard didn't want the Ultimate Warrior in WWE

Prichard wasted no time letting his listeners and viewers know how little he thought of Warrior, who would go on to become a major star for the company, dethroning Hulk Hogan as WWE Champion in the main event of WrestleMania VI in 1990.

“I first met Jim Hellwig when he was three months in the business in Mid-South. From the very first interaction with him, he was a first-class asshole. He was not a good person. He was difficult to work with, thought he knew it all. He was just a real jerk." Bruce Prichard

"He ran out when Bill Watts cracked him in the head with a baseball bat, and he literally ran away and left the territory in the middle of the night. So I didn’t have a good experience with him. When he was calling in the summer of 1987 to come in for WWE at the time, I was asked, ‘Did you ever work with him?’ I said, ‘Yes. Didn’t have good experience.’”

Warrior had huge success and failures in WWE

For all his success (winning the WWE and Intercontinental Titles), Warrior was a figure as loathed backstage as he was loved by the crowds in the arenas and viewers watching at home. He clashed with various members of the locker room as well as Vince McMahon himself.

Warrior was fired by McMahon twice, once in 1992, then again in 1996, only months after making a grand return, which saw him defeat a young Triple H in less than 60 seconds at WrestleMania XII.

After spending 18 years away from the company, Hellwig returned to be inducted into the 2014 class of the WWE Hall of Fame, appearing on Monday Night Raw the night after WrestleMania 30 to cut a promo.

However, the following day, after cutting his return promo on Raw in New Orleans, Warrior would suffer a heart attack and die outside a hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was 54 years of age.

