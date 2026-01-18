Jade Cargill Claps Back At Critics Of Her WWE Women's Championship Reign

Jade Cargill is the reigning WWE Women's Champion, she is that bitch and she doesn't give a damn about what anyone thinks of her.

As she often has been throughout her WWE tenure, Cargill was a topic of conversation on social media over the weekend.

In a post of her own, new rival Jordynne Grace shined a spotlight on the fact that Jade has yet to defend her title since she won it from Tiffany Stratton at Saturday Night's Main Event back in November. The Storm was quick to respond.

Y'all want me to defend MY Title against a NOBODY. If Im going to defend MY title- It’s going to be against somebody who is competition! — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) January 17, 2026

That revelation and response naturally brought out the keyboard warriors, and Cargill only seemed to revel in the wave of negative comments.

"My first Title defense will not be against some walk up nobody. 💅🏾 and y'all can CONTINUE to be angry about it. You might as well cry. 🤣 IDGAF" Jade Cargill on X

Grace's initial post and Cargill's responses were clearly done in character, but they do highlight an issue with SmackDown Women's Division that is hopefully in the process of being corrected.

77 days and zero title defenses for Jade Cargill... and counting.

Not only has Jade Cargill yet to defend her WWE Women's Championship, but she's only wrestled two televised matches since she defeated Tiffany Stratton over two months ago. One was a 2 minute and 15 second squash victory over B-Fab, and the other was an even quicker victory over Alba Fyre.

Her in-character explanation of having a lack of competition isn't that far off from an unfortunate reality.

Tiffany Stratton reportedly had to take time away from WWE after Saturday Night's Main Event due to an undisclosed injury. Bianca Belair has also been out of action since breaking her knuckle at WrestleMania 41, while Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax have been heavily involved in the Women's Tag Team Division.

The creative team was setting the stage for Michin to be Jade's first real rival of this title run, but she suffered an injury during WWE's recent holiday tour. As did her tag team partner B-Fab.

Jordynne Grace was called up from NXT within the past few weeks and was immediately paired with Jade. The former TNA Knockouts Champion is the infusion of main event caliber talent that Cargill desperately needs right now.

Tiffany Stratton is also reportedly cleared to return and is expected to be back imminently, which is more good news for Cargill. She can claim whatever she wants in character, but that last thing Jade wants to do as a performer is sit on the sidelines during her first run as a world champion.

