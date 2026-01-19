AAA Messes Up Dominik Mysterio Promo With Huge AEW-Based Mistake

Dominik Mysterio is All Elite. Well, not really, but according to quite a monumental AI failure (hey, who would have foreseen AI being wildly inaccurate and useless while trying to create art?) the WWE Intercontinental Champion is also wearing AEW gold.

Dirty Dom currently reigns as both WWE's IC Champion and as the holder of AAA's Mega Championship. However, in the midst a promo video that aired during AAA's debut on Fox this past weekend, the younger Mysterio was depicted as wearing an AEW Title belt in an animated sequence of the hype video.

AI mistake on AAA's Fox debut crowns Dominik Mysterio as AEW Champion

El hombre que siempre será conocido como EL REY DE LOS LUCHADORES: Dominik Mysterio 💥#AAAenFOX pic.twitter.com/XA8bciHsN0 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) January 18, 2026

It was not a great look for AAA to be strapping up one of WWE's most prominent stars with the title belt of the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. Especially during such a huge show for the Lucha Libre promotion.

The promo video was designed to hype up Mysterio as one of the new faces of AAA, having captured their Mega Championship at World's Collide in Las Vegas, back in September 2025, when he dethroned El Hijo del Vikingo.

Of course, such a glaring error was picked up by the Internet Wrestling Community, who quickly began to have a field day with the AI nightmare.

AAA’s video package for Dominik Mysterio from their Fox premiere showed him with the AEW World Championship instead of the AAA Mega Championship pic.twitter.com/ypOS0EDR8W — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) January 19, 2026

WWE/AAA had a howler during the AAA on FOX premiere.



In a video package on the show, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio was shown wearing the belt, but the title featured AEW's logo. pic.twitter.com/Ei2NKmtIIr — Cultaholic Wrestling (@Cultaholic) January 19, 2026

Ain't no way 😭😭😭...This why you dont use a.i to edit. They got the aew belt on Dom https://t.co/6ZJiQkKNRs pic.twitter.com/mvNzNl545d — Its_Showtime! (@JefferyLost) January 19, 2026

Mysterio expected to return soon following injury

The two-time Intercontinental Champion is yet to wrestle in 2026, after suffering a shoulder injury at AAA Guerra De Titanes 2025 in December. Mysterio had teamed with El Grande Americano in a duo dubbed Los Gringos Locos 2.0 (a tribute to Eddie Guerrero and Art Barr's tag team of the early '90s) in a losing effort against his father, Rey Mysterio, and Rey Fenix.

While there was some initial concern about how long Dirty Dom would be on the shelf for, his fellow Judgement Day member and muse, Liv Morgan, assured fans on a recent episode of Raw recap that the Intercontinental and Mega Champion would be returning to action soon.

Dominik Mysterio | Netflix

Morgan herself returned after a lengthy shoulder injury layoff at last year's Survivor Series, aiding Dom in his quest to regain the Intercontinental Title from John Cena. Mysterio had initially dropped the belt to Cena during an episode of Raw in Boston, which would be Cena's final show in his hometown.

However, Cena's reign was short-lived, as a Morgan low blow allowed Mysterio to take advantage and regain his belt after only a few short weeks apart from it.

Given his banner year in 2025, much is expected of the younger Mysterio in 2026, both on the main WWE roster and as a prominent face in the new look AAA under WWE's direction. World Title gold in the old New York territory may even beckon before the year is done.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Raw Preview (1/19/26) Special Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Jade Cargill Claps Back At Critics Of Her WWE Women's Championship Reign

Dominik Mysterio Net Worth

Who Is Dominik Mysterio's Wife? Everything About Marie Juliette