Chad Gable Will Return to Action During June 15 WWE Raw
The world is ready to believe in Chad Gable once again.
Even since he was unmasked at AAA Noche de Los Grandes and revealed to be the man behind the Original El Grande Americano persona, Gable has gone on an apology tour across multiple episodes of Raw and SmackDown.
All the luchadores that he offended with his actions have been quick to forgive, knowing that he's now truly seen the error of his ways. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio even found an ally in Gable when he was disrespected and unmasked by Rusev and Ethan Page last Monday night on WWE Raw.
Gable received a spectacular ovation from the crowd in Paris, France, when he rushed to the ring and saved both Mysterio and Penta from further humiliation and punishment.
This Monday night on WWE Raw, fans inside the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland will be treated to Gable's return to action as he takes on Rusev. Chad made that announcement Saturday evening on social media.
"The acceptance I’ve been given by EVERYONE upon dropping the mask and returning to WWE Raw has been overwhelming and will be forever treasured by me.Chad Gable on X
But if I don’t perform and live up to my own expectations, it’ll all be for nothing.
This Monday, Rusev is the first stop on a very important path I’ve defined for myself.
Now or never. Come along for the ride."
It's been over a year since Chad Gable performed as himself on the Red Brand. He hasn't wrestled without the mask of El Grande Americano since June 9, 2025, when he lost to AJ Styles.
The King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will be resuming Monday night in Baltimore as well. The semifinals will be getting underway as Oba Femi faces off against Dominik Mysterio, and IYO SKY goes one-on-one with Big Sexy Raquel Rodriguez.
The winners of both matches will move onto the finals of their respective tournaments, which will be held at Night of Champions on Saturday, June 27. The other two semifinals match-ups, featuring Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Jey Uso and Je'Von Evans, will take place next Friday night on SmackDown.
WWE Raw card for June 15 (announced):
- King of the Ring Semifinals: Oba Femi vs. AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio
- Queen of the Ring Semifinals: IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez
- Chad Gable vs. Rusev
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com