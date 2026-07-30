WWE Creative Reportedly Feeling the Pressure of SummerSlam Week
This should go without saying, but it's a very big week for WWE.
The annual SummerSlam Premium Live Event is set for this Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and while an event this big naturally comes with some added pressure, members of the WWE creative team are reportedly feeling that added weight on their shoulders.
During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the guys said that Raw this past Monday inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angele carried added importance, as several Netflix executives were in attendance. And unfortunately for WWE, there were a couple of miscues.
"One source pointed to the show’s opening segment as not a good look, citing the microphone issues and the botched Fall From Grace spot," WrestleVotes said during the show Thursday. "The Danhausen/Joe Hendry segment was said to have missed the mark, as Ryan Garcia’s appearance was considered to be underwhelming and unnecessary given his recent controversies."
Garcia's involvement on Monday, which saw him crack Joe Hendry in the back with a guitar in an effort to help The Judgment Day, was heavily criticized online. His blatant disparaging comments toward Black and Muslim Americans led to his expulsion from the World Boxing Council during the summer of 2024.
He later apologized for his use of racial slurs on social media and attributed his hateful comments to a battle with substance abuse. The WBC reinstated Garcia this past November and he's scheduled to defend his welterweight title against Conor Benn in September, which is being promoted by Zuffa Boxing, a company that falls under the TKO umbrella. Hence the cross-promotion on Monday Night Raw.
Reported favorites heading into SummerSlam weekend (Potential Spoilers Ahead):
WrestleVotes Radio has also heard a few rumblings when it comes to this weekend's card. As of Thursday, July 30, both WWE Champion CM Punk and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns are favored to leave Minneapolis with their respective titles.
Men's United States Champion Trick Williams is also expected to successfully defend his title against Baron Corbin, and Chad Gable appears to be in line for his long-awaited Men's Intercontinental Championship victory.
No surprises here, but barring some last-minute switch-ups, Oba Femi should be going over Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell, and Gunther will reportedly go over SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. It can never be stated enough, however, that plans can always change.
It was also relayed to WrestleVotes by a source that both the ladder match to crown an Interim WWE Women's Champion, and the WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match between Sami Zayn and Finn Balor, are considered too close to call.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino