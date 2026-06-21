Championship Matches, Chad Gable Appearance Official for June 22 WWE Raw

The road to Night of Champions this Saturday in Saudi Arabia has a pitstop on Monday afternoon in London, England.

Monday Night Raw is set to take over The O2 Arena tomorrow with a special start time of 2 pm ET (11 am ET) on Netflix, and General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday morning to make a series of announcements for the show.

Bron Breakker is set to face Seth Rollins inside a steel cage this Saturday, but he'll first need to fulfill his obligations as one half of the WWE Tag Team Champions. The Street Profits are once again whole after Angelo Dawkins' triumphant return last Monday night, and they are ready for all the smoke in London. It'll be The Vision defending their titles against Dawkins and Montez Ford on the June 22 edition of WWE Raw.

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for TOMORROW NIGHT in iconic London, England! 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



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HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!! pic.twitter.com/wh6r6HACCU — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 21, 2026

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will also be on the line Monday afternoon as Paige returns to her home country alongside Brie Bella to defend their gold against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Bayley and Lyra have been chasing those tag team titles for well over a year now, and they feel their moment was stolen from them at WrestleMania 42 when Paige returned to WWE as a late substitute for the injured Nikki Bella. They now have their opportunity to spoil Paige's homecoming tomorrow afternoon inside The O2.

Adam Pearce has also announced that Dragon Lee will go one-on-one with Ethan Page, and some major promo segments are on the schedule as well.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Jey Uso advanced to the finals of the Queen and King of the Ring Tournaments this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown, joining IYO SKY and Oba Femi respectively. We'll hear from all four finalists ahead of their matches this Saturday at Night of Champions.

Lastly, Chad Gable has requested some time to address the WWE Universe and Adam Pearce has granted him that request.

We'll have more information about tomorrow's show when our Raw preview drops at 2 a.m. ET Monday (11 p.m. PT Sunday) here on The Takedown on SI.

WWE Raw card for June 22 (announced):

Bron Breakker | WWE

Bron Breakker & Austin Theory (c) vs. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Paige and Brie Bella (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page

We will hear from the finalists of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments

Chad Gable promo segment