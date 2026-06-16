WWE Raw Results (6/15/26): Two More Stars Advance, Huge Match Made for Night of Champions

This evening's episode of WWE Raw took place at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Last week's episode featured first round action in the Queen and King of the Ring Tournament as well as Oba Femi making it clear that he wasn't finished with Brock Lesnar. Did Femi's comments come back to haunt him tonight? Or did the Ruler punch his ticket to Night of Champions?

You can check out the quick match results for this evening's episode of Raw by scrolling to the bottom of the article.

Who will punch their ticket to Night of Champions and the King of the Ring Final when @DomMysterio35 and @Obaofwwe collide TONIGHT on #WWERaw?



📍: Baltimore, MD

🎟️: https://t.co/W6LJDgSkY4

📺: 8 ET/5 PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/vHkUliGBn2 — WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2026

WWE Raw results:

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw kicked off with The Bloodline making their way to the ring to speak with the WWE Universe. Roman Reigns puts over Jey Uso's King of the Ring victory on SmackDown, which drew heat from the crowd. Reigns shifted gears and put on Jimmy instead to get a better reaction.

The crowd chants for Jacob Fatu, causing Jey to have a hissy fit over him not listening to them on Friday. Reigns questions Fatu for not acknowledging them, Fatu takes the microphone out of Roman's hands and tells him that he's the only person in the group that he acknowledges. Roman approves of this, stating he doesn't want any "yes men" in the group.

Reigns makes it clear that the Bloodline has been around forever and that Fatu is no longer on the outside; he's on the inside now. Roman welcomes Fatu to the Bloodline and puts a new version of the Ula Fala around his neck. Neither Uso is happy about it, but eventually falls in line.

Eric Andre is at ringside, co-star with Roman Reigns on the upcoming Street Fighter movie. He interacts with the Bloodline, but when he gets to Fatu, he messes with his Ula Fala and Fatu drags him into the ring and attacks him. Roman goes to stop him at first, but changes his mind and lets him hit him with a big splash and then tells him to do it again.

OH MY GOD 😱



Jacob Fatu just ATTACKED Eric André! pic.twitter.com/SSix5RyZfn — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2026

Who will advance to the Queen of the Ring Finals?

In the opening contest of the evening, IYO SKY took on Raquel Rodriguez in a Queen of the Ring semi-finals matchup. The finish of the match saw SKY hit Rodriguez with the Over the Moonsault to score the pinfall victory.

Backstage, Liv Morgan attempts to get Danhausen to curse Oba Femi ahead of his match with Dominik Mysterio. Danhausen has a huge list of demands, which causes Morgan to walk off instead.

We get a video package from Seth Rollins, who challenges Bron Breakker to a steel cage match at Night of Champions. Backstage, Lyra Valkyria is talking to Nick Aldis about something, and she's really excited about it. Once she leaves, LA Knight shows up and vents about the Bloodline and what went down last week on SmackDown. Knight said he's going to handle things his way now.

Jackie Redmond speaks to Chad Gable backstage. Gable said he still has people to make amends with after making good with Rey Mysterio last week. As he heads to the ring, he sees Maxxine Dupri speaking with Austin Theory.

Chad Gable runs into Maxxine Dupri backstage#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/3h367b1fNm — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 16, 2026

Can Chad Gable overcome the numbers game?

Gable would head to the ring next, but his opponent would be Rusev, who had Ethan Page with him at ringside. Despite the numbers game, Gable was able to defeat Rusev with an ankle lock.

After the match, Page and Rusev attacked Gable, who was saved by Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, who helped him up afterward.

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee come to the AID of Chad Gable! 👏 pic.twitter.com/xmgyseNjPq — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2026

Backstage, The Usos complain to Roman Reigns about Jacob Fatu not listening to them. Reigns said he called an audible and expressed the desire for them to stick together since everyone else in the locker room hates them.

Reigns questions why LA Knight hasn't been dealt with yet and suggests sending Fatu after him. Jey said he could handle Knight himself, but Jimmy offered to talk to him instead, and Roman allowed it.

Jimmy Uso is going to have some WORDS with LA Knight! 👀 @WWERomanReigns | @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/kAl287iMZA — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2026

A new match is set for WWE Night of Champions

We get a video package from Bron Breakker, who accepts Seth Rollins' challenge for a steel cage match later this month at Night of Champions.

LA Knight comes to the ring to a massive reaction and addresses his issues with The Bloodline. This eventually brings out Jimmy Uso, who tries to talk Knight down and reminds him that Solo Sikoa isn't with them anymore. Knight questions if he should go beat up Sikoa and "smack him back to factory settings."

Jimmy is all for it, and it seems like cooler heads were about to prevail until Jey Uso had to get involved. Jey wants Knight to acknowledge him for beating him on Friday. Knight acknowledges that Jey can kiss his ass.

Jimmy tries to keep them separated, but gets tossed and has to get physical. Jey brings in a steel chair, and Knight uses it to attack both Usos. This brought out Jacob Fatu, who got Knight with the Tongan Death Grip.

Jacob Fatu SAVES The Usos and LA Knight paid the price! 😱 pic.twitter.com/a8XizDUNdt — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2026

This Bloodline is not on the same page

Backstage, The Usos argue about what just happened in the ring. Jacob Fatu comes in and tells them that both of their ways of handling things sucked and that he had to do it his way.

Back in the ring, Charlotte Flair went one-on-one with Roxanne Perez. The finish of the match saw Flair lock Perez in the Figure 8 to win the mach via submission.

Jackie Redmond speaks with Je'Von Evans in the ring. Evans tries to hype up his King of the Ring match with Jey Uso on Friday to make anyone believe he has a shot at winning. He's interrupted by Austin Theory and a returning Logan Paul, who tries to recruit Evans into The Vision. Evans declines.

This led to a match between Evans and Theory, which saw Evans win via disqualification when Breakker got involved. After the match, the Street Profits hit the ring, coming to Evans' aid, and evened the odds.

Roman Reigns has another task for Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu speaks with Roman Reigns backstage. Fatu tells Reigns he handled LA Knight. Reigns said the Usos don't understand Fatu, but he does and together they are unstoppable.

Reigns said he had one more task for Fatu to handle and whispered something in his ear before walking away.

Looks like Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu are on the EXACT same page! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/w7MEXnGt2P — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2026

In the main event of the show, Oba Femi defeated Dominik Mysterio to advance to the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. The finish of the match saw Femi hit Mysterio with a Fall From Grace to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Femi got on the microphone and said he's one match away from getting his crown. Femi admits he's surprised that Brock Lesnar didn't show up tonight to cost him the match. Femi questions what Lesnar will be remembered for, very much setting up Lesnar showing up at Night of Champions to cost him the finals as WWE Raw goes off the air.

OBA FEMI ADVANCES!!! 👑 @Obaofwwe



The Ruler wants to be KING of the Ring!! pic.twitter.com/sY33yQygQ6 — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2026

WWE Raw quick results:

IYO SKY defeated Raquel Rodriguez to advance to the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament

Chad Gable defeated Rusev

Charlotte Flair defeated Roxanne Perez

Je'Von Evans defeated Austin Theory via disqualification

Oba Femi defeated Dominik Mysterio to advance to the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament