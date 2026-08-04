WWE Raw Results & Booking Grades (8/3/26): The Fallout From SummerSlam

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw took place at the Casey's Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Last week's episode was the go-home show for the two-night SummerSlam premium live event that took place over the weekend and featured Oba Femi defeating Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell and the shocking return of Kevin Owens, who won a fatal four-way to become the number one contender for the WWE Championship.

WWE Raw results:

Tonight's episode kicked off with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns coming to the ring to speak with the WWE Universe. Reigns said he's a man of his word and when he calls his shot, he delivers. He runs down what he's done this year at the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam. Roman acknowledges Seth Rollins as his brother and believes the two found some semblance of peace after last night's match.

LA Knight interrupts and congratulates Reigns on his win against Rollins at SummerSlam, putting over the fact that he won the match by himself. Despite that, Knight called Roman a fraud. Knight believes that since he's gone through the rest of the Bloodline, he's owed a title shot. Reigns said the only fraud he sees is Knight, mocking the watch he's wearing on his wrist.

Roman said Knight has done nothing to earn a title shot and goes to leave. Knight stops him and tells Reigns he's not on his level and he's everything he wishes he could be, but he can't. Knight declares he's the uncrowned champion of WWE and tells Roman to go find his set and find him.

Booking Grade: 9/10

It seems the rivalry between Reigns and Rollins is finally over

LA Knight is the perfect challenger for the OTC right now

Reigns came across like an insecure coward who didn't want to face Knight

An NXT rivalry revisited

In the opening contest of the show, Je'Von Evans went one-on-one with Ethan Page. These two men are no strangers to each other, as they had a very long feud together in NXT. The finish of the match saw Evans hit Page with an OG Cutter to score the pinfall victory. After the match, Big Cass shows up and destroys Evans. Unfortunately, his charismatic partner, Enzo Amore, was nowhere to be found.

Booking Grade: 7/10

Solid opening content between two talented, young members of the WWE roster

Evans gets his second win in a row on Raw

Does anyone care about Big Cass being back in WWE if it's without Enzo Amore?

WHAT A FINISH 🔥



An impressive WIN for @WWEJeVonEvans over Ethan Page! pic.twitter.com/4kc5ZYsEiK — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2026

Backstage, Roman Reigns whines and complains to Jacob Fatu and The Usos about LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys. Reigns makes it clear to the rest of The Bloodline not to touch Knight and that he'll handle him.

Reigns leaves and Knight comes through with his bags, mocking the trio, knowing that Reigns said they couldn't touch him. Jey Uso was understandably furious.

Some harsh words from The OTC to The Bloodline 👀@WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/7RTpT624Op — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2026

We're getting a street fight in the main event

Back in the locker room, Royce Keys tries to talk some sense into Jacob Fatu, reminding him that they are family. Fatu tells Keys they aren't family and that he'll face him in a street fight later tonight.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan came to the ring with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan brags about defeating IYO SKY at SummerSlam and questions who her next challenger is going to be. Liv puts over Rodriguez for winning the Women's Intercontinental Championship last week. Perez is in action up next against Sol Ruca.

Morgan and Rodriguez remain at ringside as Perez takes on Ruca. Morgan would get physically involved in front of the referee, leading to a DQ finish. The Judgment Day attacks Ruca after the match, which leads to the return of Becky Lynch, who grabs a microphone and declares she's coming after Morgan's World Championship.

Lynch makes fun of Morgan's title reign, calling it the worst of all time. Morgan responds by telling Lynch she should be at home being a mom. The Judgment Day tries to leave, but they are cut off by a returning Stephanie Vaquer, who takes out Rodriguez and Perez as Morgan runs back to the ring. Vaquer beats down Morgan as Lynch laughs perched on the turnbuckles. Lynch eventually comes down and has a face-off with Vaquer.

Booking Grade: 9/10

The match was the least important thing to happen in this segment

Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer both being back is huge for Raw's Women's Division

Morgan finally has a couple of challengers lined up to make sure she's defending the title

STEPHANIE VAQUER IS BACK 🔥🔥🔥



WHAT A MOMENT!! pic.twitter.com/EbRa51rwmV — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2026

The Ruler conquered The Beast

We get a video package covering Brock Lesnar's career, with WWE once again teasing that Lesnar is retired. Backstage, Oba Femi walks by Paul Heyman and asks Heyman to thank Lesnar for the nice things Brock said about him after their match at SummerSlam. Heyman said it would be a pleasure, and the men shake hands.

After the commercial break, Femi made his way to the ring to speak to the WWE Universe. Femi reflected on his Hell in a Cell match with Lesnar and said they both came out of it with newfound respect for one another. Femi believes he's passed the test of Lesnar and now the Beast can finally rest. Oba declared he has the torch now and that he will lead the next generation of talent to the top of the company.

The Vision crosses paths with Femi as he's trying to head backstage, and we get a staredown between Breakker and Femi. This led to a match that saw Breakker pick up a quick victory over Joe Hendry. After the match, Theory attacked Hendry, who was saved by Akira Tozawa.

Booking Grade: 7/10

Joe Hendry has turned into an afterthought in record time

It's VERY hard to view Breakker on the same level as Femi after how he's been booked this year

Femi is still white hot; do not squander this opportunity and wait too long with him

Big Cass explains his actions

Backstage, Jackie Redmond speaks with Big Cass, who talks about being gone for eight years. Cass said what he did to Evans tonight wasn't personal; he was just in the way. Cass said he's here to stack bodies, stating that Evans was the first, but he won't be the last.

The new Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable made his way to the ring to speak with the WWE Universe, who greeted him with a loud "You deserve it" chant. Gable believes he doesn't deserve anything, but he works hard to get everything. Gable puts over the former champion, Penta, before thanking the fans for sticking with him throughout his career.

Penta interrupts and tells Gable he deserves the title and wants to give him his flowers. Penta said Gable now has his respect, calling him a true luchador. They are interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, and after a brief back-and-forth on the microphone, an impromptu tag match is made that is won by Penta and Gable.

Booking Grade: 8/10

The WWE Universe genuinely loves Chad Gable

Probably the best match of the night so far

There appear to be a lot of challengers lined up in the IC Title division

Who got in whose way!?

Backstage, Bron Breakker finds Paul Heyman oddly staring in the same spot he was an hour ago and whines about Oba Femi getting in his way. A very odd complaint when The Vision decided to head to the ring before Femi was backstage. Breakker wants to know where Femi is and Heyman asked why he would know. Bron mocks Heyman, calling Femi his new best friend before walking away.

Jacob Fatu took on Royce Keys in a street fight in the main event of the evening. The finish saw Fatu lock the Tongan Death Grip on Keys to win the match via referee stoppage. After the match, Fatu continued to destroy Keys until Roman Reigns came out. Fatu and Reigns acknowledged each other in celebration of Fatu's victory.

Booking Grade: 10/10

A very fun main event

The fans needed to be reminded of what Fatu is capable of

Keys was protected in the loss by passing out instead of tapping

Jacob Fatu WINS the Street Fight 😯



This man is MAD! pic.twitter.com/p0l82XqPzD — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2026

Reigns goes backstage and runs into Rey Mysterio, who tells him he's the General Manager of AAA and wants to run something by him. The two walk away as WWE Raw went off the air.

WWE Raw quick results:

Je'Von Evans defeated Ethan Page

Sol Ruca defeated Roxanne Perez via disqualification

Bron Breakker defeated Joe Hendry

Chad Gable and Penta defeated The Judgment Day

Jacob Fatu defeated Royce Keys in a street fight