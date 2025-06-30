Charles Robinson Shares Health Update After Huge Bump At WWE Night Of Champions
Charles Robinson is alive. Well, according to his latest social media update, anyway.
Little Naitch was on the receiving end of an almighty bump during the main event of Night Of Champions, in Saudi Arabia.
In a throwback to his marathon run-in during the World Heavyweight Championship match between Edge and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24, in 2008, Robinson hurtled towards the ring as Seth Rollins attempted to cash in his Money In The Bank contract during John Cena's WWE Title defense against CM Punk.
But, this time, instead of reaching the squared circle and making the count, Robinson was pounced upon by Cena, who tackled Little Naitch into 2026, sending him flying to the arena floor.
The bump was then discussed in detail on the Night Of Champions recap show by Sam Robinson and Megan Morant, to which Robinson came online to let everybody know he was OK with a simple reply on X saying, "I am alive."
Cena would end up retaining his title over Punk, due to Rollins' interference, although Rollins would not end the night the way he wanted, with Cena disposing of him before he could successfully cash in his Money In The Bank contract.
The next scheduled title defense for the 17-time World Champion is due to come at SummerSlam, in August, and will be against the man he dethroned for the title at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes. Rhodes earned his shot at Cena by defeating Randy Orton to become this year's King Of The Ring, at Night Of Champions.
Whether Robinson will have recovered in time to officiate that match, or at least attempt to run in to count a fall, remains to be seen.
