Karrion Kross Posts Heartfelt Message After Night Of Champions
Karrion Kross may have stared at the lights for Sami Zayn in Riyadh, but the former NXT Champion still came away feeling like a winner after an incredible few days in Saudi Arabia.
Kross has seen a groundswell of support behind him over the last few months, receiving huge ovations over WrestleMania 41 weekend and cutting one of the most passionately well received promos of the year.
Now, with his merchandise doing gangbusters and fans mobbing him and Scarlett as they make their way through the streets of Riyadh, Kross feels more important than ever, earning only his second singles Premium Live Event match since his return in the summer of 2022.
And even though Kross lost to Sami Zayn in a hard fought effort at Night of Champions, he was still grateful for the support and the opportunity, as he explained in an emotional post on X.
Kross wrote, "Didn’t ask for shortcuts. Didn’t ask for favors. We just showed up—every time—staying ready even when no one was watching. Saudi Arabia, you saw it. You felt it. And that means more than you know. To the rest of the world watching, with your never ending support; Thank you for reminding us who this is really for."
It has been reported that the former TNA star is in his contract year with WWE and, with his deal coming towards its end, is yet to be approached about a new one.
Given Kross' current popularity and coming off what many consider to be his finest outing in a WWE ring, one would think the 39-year-old would be a safe bet to secure a new contract, alongside his wife Scarlett. Being a longterm favorite of Paul Levesque shouldn't hurt his chances, either. However, as we have seen with other releases recently, anything can happen.
