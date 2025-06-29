Two Major Matches Reportedly Planned For WWE Evolution
The next edition of WWE Evolution is right around the corner, but much of the card remains under wraps.
The all women's Premium Live Event is coming up on Sunday, July 13 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and only one match has been officially been announced for the show. NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne is set to defend her title against Jordynne Grace.
It was reported that the injury to Liv Morgan forced many creative plans for Evolution to be altered. Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were heading toward a Women's Tag Team Title defense, apparently against the reuniting Bella Twins, but that match is now off the table with Liv recently having surgery to repair her shoulder.
While WWE has not officially announced their plans for the Women's Tag Team Titles with Morgan out of action, a new report from the BodySlam Patreon says that Roxanne Perez is set to step in as Raquel's new partner. Their pairing has been teased heavily since Morgan's injury, most recently at Night of Champions on Saturday.
The report from BodySlam also says that Raquel and Roxanne will defend the titles in a triple threat match at Evolution, though there is no word on who their opponents will be as of this writing.
Additionally, Cory Hays of BodySlam has posted on social media that WWE plans to hold a Battle Royal at this year's Evolution, the winner of whom will 'head to Clash in Paris.' While he did not say so specifically, one has to assume the winner will receive a Women's Title opportunity at Clash in Paris on Sunday, August 31.
