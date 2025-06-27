Debuting Superstar Reportedly Spotted In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of WWE SmackDown And Night Of Champions
Every time it seems like The Bloodline may be finished growing in numbers, another new name comes into the fold. And per a new report, it seems possible that could happen imminently with WWE in Saudi Arabia.
Earlier this month, it was reported that former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Hikuleo was gearing up to make his WWE debut. He has been under contract with WWE for some time, but has yet to be used on television. That appears to be about to change.
PWInsider reports multiple fans have spotted the 6-foot-8 big man in Saudi Arabia ahead of Smackdown and Night of Champions. It's not entirely clear where he would fall into the equation, but Solo Sikoa is set to challenge Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship on the Premium Live Event just weeks after Fatu and JC Mateo turned on Sikoa.
Hikuleo did make his in-ring debut for WWE in a dark match ahead of the June 13 taping of SmackDown, defeating Kit Wilson.
The 34-year-old is the nephew and adopted son of WWE legend Haku. This makes him the half-brother of Tama Tonga, and the adopted brother of Tanga Loa. He is a one-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, a former Strong Openweight Champion, and a two-time Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion.
