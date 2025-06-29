Triple H Explains Why He's Very Proud Of CM Punk Following WWE Night Of Champions
CM Punk has wrestled John Cena for the final time in his professional wrestling career.
The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion successfully defended the WWE Title Saturday afternoon at Night of Champions against the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World', thanks to a bunch of outside inference from Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins and his crew.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque spoke about the match during Night of Champions Post Show, and despite the controversial finish, said he was very happy to be able to book these two storied rivals against each other one last time. Levesque said he felt privileged to be able to watch it, especially considering the match's unlikelihood just a few years ago.
"If you'd have told me 10 years ago that CM Punk would be here in Saudi for the WWE, I would have thought you're out of your mind. But people grow, people change, people evolve, and they learn, and they learn a lot in life."
Being able to watch both Superstars prepare for this bout, Levesque said he saw something different in each of them that wasn't there for their past encounters.
"Not only was I privileged to watch them this week as they prepared for this fight, I was privileged to watch two men grow as people, especially CM Punk. I was privileged to watch him grow as a human being, to step out here and apologize to the people of Saudi Arabia, to just cherish where he is at in life and his career and the things he gets to do and the opportunities that he has. I was incredibly proud of him." h/t Fightful
Punk made headlines during the Night of Champions kickoff event on Friday when he apologized to the crowd for his now infamous Tweet toward The Miz a few years ago. You can read more about that story here.
