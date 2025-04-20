Wrestling On FanNation

Tiffany Stratton Vanquishes 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair To Retain WWE Women's Championship At WrestleMania 41

Tiffany Stratton was able to come back and defeat Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Sid Pullar III

After a hard fought battle, Tiffany Stratton has retained the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Stratton defeated Charlotte Flair in a scrappy affair in the semi-main event of WrestleMania Saturday to retain the gold.

The two women had a heated rivalry heading into this year's Showcase of the Immortals after some off-scripted comments in the promos to build the match made this a personal rivalry.

To start the match, both Stratton and Flair came out throwing fists, which led to Tiffany getting scratches on her head and a bloody mouth.

The bout saw both women attack each other's knees, with Tiffany going after the surgically repaired knee of "The Queen," while Flair focused on the legs to try to put things away with the Figure Four or Figure Eight throughout the match.

However, Charlotte's overconfidence came back to haunt her when Tiffany scored with an Alabama Slam in the corner. She followed with a Finlay Roll and The Prettiest Moonsault Ever to pin Charlotte in the biggest win of her career so far.

Stratton retains the WWE Women's Championship in what had to be her toughest test yet. Post match, both ladies shared a nod of respect with Flair learning how tough "Tiffy Time" really is in this contest.

More to come from WWE WrestleMania 41!

Sid Pullar III
SID PULLAR III

Sid Pullar III, born and raised in New York, is a lifelong pro wrestling fan who fell in love with the business when stars like Randy Savage, Ric Flair and Sting captured his imagination. In 2017, he started the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast. Then in 2020, he began his writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling before moving to WrestleTalk in 2021. He is looking to capture his three decades worth of pro wrestling knowledge through his pieces and interviewing various stars.

