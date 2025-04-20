Tiffany Stratton Vanquishes 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair To Retain WWE Women's Championship At WrestleMania 41
After a hard fought battle, Tiffany Stratton has retained the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.
Stratton defeated Charlotte Flair in a scrappy affair in the semi-main event of WrestleMania Saturday to retain the gold.
The two women had a heated rivalry heading into this year's Showcase of the Immortals after some off-scripted comments in the promos to build the match made this a personal rivalry.
To start the match, both Stratton and Flair came out throwing fists, which led to Tiffany getting scratches on her head and a bloody mouth.
The bout saw both women attack each other's knees, with Tiffany going after the surgically repaired knee of "The Queen," while Flair focused on the legs to try to put things away with the Figure Four or Figure Eight throughout the match.
However, Charlotte's overconfidence came back to haunt her when Tiffany scored with an Alabama Slam in the corner. She followed with a Finlay Roll and The Prettiest Moonsault Ever to pin Charlotte in the biggest win of her career so far.
Stratton retains the WWE Women's Championship in what had to be her toughest test yet. Post match, both ladies shared a nod of respect with Flair learning how tough "Tiffy Time" really is in this contest.
More to come from WWE WrestleMania 41!
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WrestleMania 41 Night 1: Live Blog, Highlights & Results
Jey Uso Wins The WWE World Heavyweight Championship At WrestleMania 41
Jacob Fatu Captures The WWE United States Championship At WrestleMania 41
Bayley Pulled From WrestleMania 41 After Backstage Attack At Allegiant Stadium