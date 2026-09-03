Chelsea Green Explains Why She Decided to Leave Her X Account Behind

Chelsea Green has been doing the media rounds seemingly non-stop since she became the Interim WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlam last month, but fans may have noticed that her activity on social media has taken a dive. At least one app in particular.

Green has not posted on her X account, formerly known as Twitter, since Fourth of July weekend, and there's a good reason for that.

During a new episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Chelsea said that she loved that X was able to provide her with a creative outlet and the ability to connect with her fans beyond the WWE onscreen product, but the overwhelming negative nature of the platform has turned her away for good.

Chelsea Green says that she'll never use her X account again

Chelsea Green | WWE

"I will not allow the internet to cyberbully me or any of my friends, and I was becoming this online vigilante, and it was just biting me in the ass. I’m not going to allow them to tell me what my beliefs are or who I vote for, even though I’m Canadian,” stated Green. “I’m not going to allow them to tell me what race my friends are, to bully my family, to say things about my coworkers that are untrue or unfair or whatever. I can’t do it. I cannot do it. I hate bullying, and I really hate cyberbullying and the narrative that Twitter comes up with and the dog-piling. It’s too much."

Chelsea agreed with Van Vliet's belief that the best and worst thing about social media is that it gives everyone a voice, and she doesn't need to hear everyone's voices anymore. She hopes that one day she'll be able to get to a point where she can post on Instagram, or one of the other apps she'll still use, for fun as opposed to needing to post for work.

When it comes to X, however, Green is vowing that she'll never return due to the negative impact that the app was having on her mental health.

“It was affecting relationships at work," Green said. "I literally just saw an interview that Lainey Reid did about me, and she’s completely in character as Lainey Reid from Fatal Influence, and [fans on X] are trying to say that what she’s saying is the truth in real life. Be so for real, people. Touch grass. Realize that we’re living in a soap opera in WWE. When we go home, we are friends. We text. We hang out. We support each other. We share clothes. We go to the gym together.”

Green and Reid are rivals on WWE programming, and Chelsea believes that the lines between story and reality have become blurred to a fault.